Telluride Education Foundation celebrates 30 years serving education

Telluride Education Foundation (TEF) granted $46,000 directly to teachers and staff this year to support student learning and school activities. Pictured are TEF board members, left to right: Lisa Vila Fischetti, Marianne Minnehan, Toni Nash, Dawn Davis, Jane Wolke, Hannah Richman, Ginna Neyens. Not pictured: Tiffany Osborne, Megan Dec, Mariza Brimhall, Beth Moross, Nicole Fortner. (Courtesy photo)