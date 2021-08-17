Out of an “abundance of caution,” local law enforcement officials placed Telluride schools, particularly the high school, on lockdown Tuesday morning, while officers investigated a “subject of concern,” according to the San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters.
Telluride School District Superintendent John Pandolfo sent a message to the school community just before 10:30 a.m. explaining the situation.
“Due to a threat that may be credible, all Telluride schools have gone into lockdown until further notice. Everyone is safe and secure at this point. Police are here and sweeping common areas,” Pandolfo said. “ … PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE SCHOOLS!”
With deputies on scene for a multiagency response, the lockdown was lifted after approximately 45 minutes with everyone on campus declared “safe,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In a follow-up message around 11 a.m. after the lockdown was lifted, Pandolfo further explained the situation.
“A person who had been in our schools in the past as part of one of our support organizations had become unstable, and subsequently made a threat related to the schools that was deemed credible by law enforcement. Based on that information, law enforcement put us into lock-down,” the message read. “Everyone at the school went into lockdown and was safe and secure for the duration of the event. Law enforcement located the suspect far away from the schools and subsequently took the suspect into custody. Law enforcement has confirmed that no credible threat remains against the schools, and schools are back into as much of normal operation as possible. We are confident that our campuses are safe at this time.”
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that authorities were “in contact with the subject of concern.”
Pandolfo added that the district needs everyone’s “patience and support” as officials debrief the situation, but the district’s protocols are adequate.
“I have to stress that our protocols work. Law enforcement did their job. Our staff did their job. The children that were present in our buildings did their job. The incidence command protocols work,” he said. “Waiting for information is hard, but in situations like this time slows down. I have to ask you to trust that we will get you all the information we can as soon as we can.”
