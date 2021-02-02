A group of backcountry skiers triggered a large avalanche between the towns of Silverton and Ophir on Monday, according to a Colorado Avalanche Information Center news release Tuesday. The group was traveling in an area locally known as "The Nose."
Four people were caught, carried and fully buried in the debris, the center explained. The group recovered one person with minor injuries. The other three people were still missing, as of press time Tuesday afternoon, as search and rescue operations continued.
The avalanche released on a northeast-facing slope near treeline at approximately 11,500 feet.
This is a developing story.
