Last week, the Telluride Mountain School (TMS) released its COVID-19 handbook to the school community in preparation for opening the school and to establish best practices. In developing the plan, an eight-member Covid-19 Response Team, created by the board of trustees, consulted with regional, national and international resources, met with local health officials and collaborated with the National Association of Independent Schools and with independent schools across Colorado.
“Most independent schools in the state have largely similar plans and also hope to open on schedule,” said TMS Head of School Andy Shoff.
Team member and TMS trustee Holly Sloan says that the most significant challenge the group faces is addressing rapidly changing information around COVID-19.
“Among the parents whom I have talked to there is a sense of relief and confidence that, while these are uncertain times that none of us has ever encountered before, TMS continues to be a student-focused school, putting the care and well-being of students, faculty and families first,” she said.
With approximately 128 students enrolled at TMS across 88 families, normal class size doesn’t exceed 20 and operates at a 10-1 ratio of students to teachers which means the school has plenty of space to operate according six-foot social distancing protocols. And while TMS has seen an increase in inquiries and has enrolled a number of new students, it will not grow enrollment beyond the ability to maintain social distancing.
“In some ways it’s easier for us (vs. the public school),” adds Shoff. “Because we’re able to say we’re full.”
This summer TMS teachers focused class planning around using the outdoors as lab and inspiration with the goal of teaching outside at least once a week.
“By utilizing the outdoors more, we reduce exposure as well as some of the pressures that exist on a building,” said Shoff.
To that end, Shoff has ordered an events tent to be set up on an empty lot near the school to host outdoor classes and parent meetings which will cut down on visitors inside the school building.
Shoff reports that while most of the feedback on the handbook has been positive, there has been some pushback against the mask policy, which states that all students and employees are required to wear face coverings inside during the school day with some medical exceptions.
“Masks can make learning difficult because they make listening difficult,” said Shoff. “There’s a pause around the message that masks send — the person next to you is inherently dangerous — and some people don’t want their kids to be in a place of fear right now.”
While Shoff says that so far only one teacher and one or two families have expressed resistance to in-person learning, he says at some point, classes may need to go online.
“Our goal is to maximize our opportunities for in-person learning,” he said. “But I’m not saying that it has to all be that.”
While TMS pulled off effective daily online learning from Montessori through grade 12 last spring, Shoff admits that there’s not yet a “highly developed plan” for supporting students who won’t be in school for long periods of time and only a “decent plan” to support students who won’t be going to school for two weeks at a time because of Covid symptoms or exposure.
“What if you want to be part of TMS but you don’t want to come to school?” posited Shoff. “That’s really hard for us because we’re so small.”
He says that decision-making regarding community spread will be similar to that of the public school but given that operating conditions within the TMS building are different, he is not following public school decisions in lockstep.
“Should the public school move towards online because of local or regional conditions, we need to be prepared to do the same,” said Shoff. “But we hope just because they have something going on in their building doesn’t mean it impacts us and vice-versa.”
Other tweaks at TMS include staggered first day arrival times between 8:30-noon and every student will complete a daily virus screening before entering school. Morning meetings will continue but not all together in the great room. All-school PE will be on hold. And while there are still plans to hold outdoor education adventures this fall, they may be closer to home and may not include an overnight component. Pizza lunch and monthly teacher lunches are also on hold.
As a father with two children at TMS and as Head of School, Shoff aims to ensure that everyone who is under his care “feels valued and safe and heard” as they head into a school year that will no doubt be different and more challenging than previous years.
TMS teachers are scheduled to return to prepare for classes beginning Monday, August 24, and the first day of school is still scheduled for in-person learning on Tuesday, September 1.
