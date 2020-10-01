The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but it’s been particularly challenging for those struggling with substance abuse or in recovery. Social support “is crucial, since social isolation” (for example, in quarantine) “is a risk factor for relapse,” the National Institute on Drug Abuse has pointed out.
“In the regular meetings, we give you a hug and go out to dinner afterwards with you, to try to help you become part of the group,” pointed out “Ted,” a founder of the Telluride chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous. These days, of course, that’s impossible (or at the very least, unsafe). “It’s hard being an alcoholic anyway,” he said. “And it’s harder on Zoom.”
Indeed, nearly seven months on, “People are getting Zoom fatigue for sure,” Ted continued. “Participation has certainly dwindled in our meetings, though it isn’t bad: We probably have 15 people joining us Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Attendance at our Saturday morning meeting is pretty good, too.”
The great thing about Zoom is that you can dial in from anywhere. So no matter where you may happen to be in the world, support from the Telluride chapter of AA — “A very special group,” as Ted put it — is available. Nor is citizenship in the box canyon a prerequisite for joining. When a new attendee shows up on Zoom, “I have no idea whether the person is in Telluride or Timbuktu.”
As its name implies, Alcoholics Anonymous employs a famous code of anonymity, so those in recovery are free to share whatever they would like others who understand. Yet AA — or for that matter, anonymity — isn’t for everyone. For those who don’t require that sort of thing, a different support group is also available in Telluride. Addict to Athlete, led by Tara Buston, meets each Tuesday in Town Park at 6 p.m. Founded in Utah by Marissa Robinson, a recreational therapist, and her husband, Blu, a mental health therapist and licensed substance abuse counselor, the nonprofit has chapters in Colorado, Nevada and Minnesota “with more to come,” Robinson said. Meetings are open to all, no matter your age or where you happen to be in recovery. Indeed, “recovery” isn’t required; some people simply show up because they are curious and want to learn more, Robinson said. In addition to in-person meetings, the A to A offers three podcasts a week, blog posts, a call-in radio show “and lots of lots of resources on our website addicttoathlete.org,” Robinson said. At in-person meetings each week, “We usually have some type of activity planned, whether it’s pickleball or volleyball or something else.” Lately, Buston has reportedly been leading groups on a hike or a run. “The first question is always, ‘What’s your favorite sport?’ and ‘How’d you hear about us?’ We usually start with a 20-minute discussion,” Robinson said. “You’re welcome to bring your kids. We’ve had many college students who were taking substance-abuse classes show up because they were curious, and wanted to learn more about people in recovery. We meet athletes where they are. We have those who start with us and can’t walk a block, and ultramarathoners. If it means starting by walking a block, we’ll do that. Let’s start there. Let’s move forward!”
Buston, who lives in Telluride, runs an outdoor company with her husband called San Juan Adventures. “She has a lot of fantastic experience,” Robinson said. “For her work, she guides people Wilson Peak,” the famous face of which is emblazoned on the Coors beer can. “People usually go up there and drink,” Robinson said. “She recently took a group of our athletes up to do what we’ll hoping will be an annual adventure.” It was a perfect example of what Robinson called “An erase and replace experience,” one that substituted imbibing with a different, more resonant reward: the knowledge that you summited a challenging 14er (and gained an awesome view).
