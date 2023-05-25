After a proposal for a solar farm gained pushback last week from rural San Miguel County residents, officials are moving toward a temporary moratorium on commercial solar and utility projects.
The county called together a special commission meeting on Wednesday with an agenda including a draft of a moratorium on utility developments.
San Miguel County Senior Planner John Huebner and county attorney Amy Markwell presented the draft moratorium to the commission.
“The draft that is in the packet is really still a draft,” Markwell said. “It’s missing some section provisions that we’ll just need to follow up with planning staff on, but recognizing that we have anticipated an application coming in for a large solar project or other major utilities when the planning staff was reviewing the land use code, it became apparent that we’re sort of lagging behind on having all the appropriate provisions in the land use code that we need.”
Last week an estimated 250 locals packed into the Lone Cone Library in Norwood and local property owners railed against a proposed plan for a 100-megawatt solar energy project on 600 acres of undeveloped land.
People taking turns with a microphone said they do not want the solar project to be developed in the area. One person called it an “industrial park…right smack dab in the middle of our tourist attraction.” The area is renowned for its outdoor recreation, hunting, wildlife, open space and views of the San Juan, San Miguel and La Sal mountains, Uncompahgre Plateau and 12,700-foot Lone Cone.
The solar project’s developer, OneEnergy, says the power generated from the solar project would go to 27,000 homes annually and could begin as early as 2026 through the San Miguel Power Authority.
But locals are questioning why no environmental impact study has been shared and are raising concerns for area wetlands and migratory wildlife, including raptors protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Markwell said San Miguel County “can issue a temporary moratorium with the understanding that that’ll give staff time to really hone in on what needs to be added to the land use code in order to accept those types of applications and so that’s what we’re asking you to do.”
Huebner, at the May 24 meeting, said the planning department would like to take a closer look at the San Miguel County Land Use Code regarding utilities, which can include solar power transmission lines.
“We have a unique opportunity to do that at this time, prior to receiving an application, and also at the same time we are embarking on a review of our natural resources standards,” Huebner said. “It’s a really good time to do this.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom said she appreciates the input from Huebner and Markwell.
“I think this is the time to make sure that we have what we need in our rules and regs, to consider what’s going to come in front of us and then even future projects,” Holstrom said. “We have expressed our support for alternative energy. One of the things that we have to do with that support is make sure that it’s done well.”
Commissioner Brown said she agreed with commissioner Holstrom. Brown is new to the three-person commission and took the oath of office on Tuesday after she was selected by the San Miguel Democratic Party to fill a vacancy left by the recent resignation of commissioner Hilary Cooper.
Commissioner Lance Waring also commented.
“What I’m hearing is that there’s a proposal that allows the county an opportunity to basically catch up with technology in the sense that our land use code wasn’t ever created with the knowledge that there would be eventually solar farms in the region. In order to respond intelligently for both our citizens (and) also for future applicants,” Waring said, “to make that process fair, we need to have the time to set up some parameters so that applicants know what’s expected and are able to fulfill the requirements up front, instead of us going piecemeal through the land use code trying to find language that we’re conscripting to make fit a situation that we don’t, and haven’t, thought through carefully.”
Markwell said the land use code has been sufficient for small solar panel projects and taking a look at the land use code will address larger commercial solar projects.
“The board of county commissioners needed to implement a moratorium when cell towers were first coming into the county years ago,” Markwell said. “And then when there were changes to the law regarding marijuana grow, we did the same thing, we had a moratorium…just to be able to get up to speed with our regulations.”
The draft resolution for the moratorium states it would expire on November 23 and could be renewed for an additional six months by the commission.
The next regular county commission meeting is on the county’s calendar for June 7. Visit https://www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/279/Board-of-County-Commissioners for details or to find the Zoom link.
