'Sick of being sick'

Editor’s Note: This is the first story of a two-part series about medical aid-in-dying in Colorado. The second story will run in the Planet tomorrow.
In 2016 Colorado voters approved Proposition 106, “Access to Medical Aid-In-Dying,” by a 2-1 margin. The ballot measure amended Colorado statutes to include the Colorado End-of-life Options Act which allows a terminally ill person with a prognosis of six months or less to request and self-administer aid-in-dying medication to voluntarily end their life. The legislation authorizes a physician to prescribe aid-in-dying medication to a terminally ill individual and penalizes for tampering with the process.
According to Compassion & Choices (C&C), a leading organization in the medical aid-in-dying movement, 10 states ― Colorado, Maine, New Jersey, Vermont, New Mexico, Montana, Oregon, Washington, California, Hawaii ― plus Washington DC, allow medical aid-in-dying.
Between 2017 and 2022, a total of 979 patients have died in Colorado from taking aid-in-dying medication.
Access to medical aid-in-dying begins once a physician declares that a patient has less than six months to live. In the next steps of the process, that patient must make two oral requests for medication, separated by at least 15 days, and submit a valid written request to their attending physician for the medication.
The written request for medication must be witnessed by two individuals ― unrelated to the patient and in the presence of the patient and the attending physician ― attesting that the patient is mentally capable, acting voluntarily and not being coerced to sign the request. A consulting physician must also attest to these same patient conditions.
A physician may then write a prescription for end-of-life medication and send it directly to a compounding pharmacy. The medication must be picked up in-person at said pharmacy by the patient, a family member or friend.
The minimum amount of time the process can take, from the first request to the written prescription, is 15 days. A patient may change their mind at any time, withdraw their request or choose not to take the medication.
The CDPHE reports that 316 patients received prescriptions for aid-in-dying medication in Colorado last year, a 44% increase from 2021. Of those, 246 patients received aid-in-dying medication, and of those, there were 243 death certificates recorded.
“We always see a gradual increase in the use of medical-aid-in-dying over time as more patients and physicians learn about the law each year,” said Angela Schultz, C&C’s regional advocacy manager for the Southwest and California.
San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante reports that there have been two deaths in the county by medical aid-in-dying medication. Three or four additional patients sought this medication but did not end up taking it.
“Some people are old school and not comfortable with this,” he explained. “But it seems like the folks who are pursuing this have been sick a long time, and they’re sick of being sick. They understand what this outcome is eventually going to be, and they’re preparing to not be in pain.”
While not all coroners in the state choose to be involved in the process, Sante encourages local patients and their physicians to contact him when facing this situation.
“More than anything else I’m present, I stay quiet, answer questions, and try to be as helpful as I can to make it easier on the family,” he said.
The median age of patients prescribed aid-in-dying medication in the state last year was 74, and the most common conditions were malignant cancers (58%), progressive neurological disorders (14%), major cardiovascular diseases (8%) and chronic lower respiratory diseases (8%).
Last year only 12% of these deaths occurred in counties outside of the Denver metro/Front Range. In Region 10, comprising Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties, the CDPHE reports 24 deaths last year.
Schultz suggests one reason for the lower percentage of deaths across the Western Slope is that many healthcare entities have religious affiliations.
“These clinicians are prohibited from providing any services or information about medical aid-in-dying when patients ask, so many patients don’t know this is an option or can’t access this option due to limited resources,” she said.
Last year 82% of these deaths occurred in private homes, and 80% of those were under hospice care. Patients themselves must self-administer end-of-life medications; not hospice workers, not anyone else as they could face manslaughter charges.
Unlike hospice, neither doctor visits nor aid-in-dying medication ― which can cost between $400-$600 ― are covered by Medicare nor by most insurance plans.
Last year aid-in-dying medicines were dispensed by 23 compounding pharmacists across Colorado, each having the choice of whether or not to fill any prescription.
The type and dosage of aid-in-dying medication doctors prescribe, including medicine to prevent nausea and vomiting, vary by individual. Because the medication cannot be injected, a patient must be able to ingest it without assistance, usually by swallowing or by using a feeding tube.
The most common medications dispensed for aid-in-dying include a combination of diazepam, digoxin, morphine sulfate, and propranolol.
“Two of these medications stop the heart, and two stop pain, anxiety and respiratory drive,” explained Dr. Sharon Grundy, medical director of Primary Care at the Telluride Regional Medical Center. “They’re extremely high doses in powder form, and there’s a step-by-step protocol for the patient to ingest this combined medicine. Death could happen anywhere between 30 minutes to a full day. Usually, a person is unconscious and therefore out of pain.”
