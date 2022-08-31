Saturday afternoon, the skies were clear, and the sun was shining. It was a perfect day to check out San Miguel County's new helicopter. The Airbus H 125 has been in the county’s care for three months. With a price tag of $4.5 million, it was funded by an anonymous "benefactor" and is being leased to the county, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters explained. The helicopter weighs 3,000 pounds and is built for high-altitude work.
"It's like the Formula One car of single-engine helicopters," pilot Darrell
Egnar said.
Egnar is one of two pilots that works for the county. For 30 years, Egnar was a defense contractor flying jets and helicopters for the Department of Defense. He recently retired and now spends a lot more of his time in Telluride working with the county. Egnar explained the Airbus H125 could fly up to 23,000 feet. The same type of helicopter conducted a rescue at 22,000 ft and has landed on Mt. Everest.
Initially, Egnar was supposed to take this Daily Planet reporter for a helicopter ride over the canyon and the surrounding region, so I could understand how the aircraft was used. Ten minutes after I arrived at the Telluride Regional Airport, Egnar received an emergency call. A hiker had attempted to summit Mount Wilson, but had injured his leg and could not make it down the mountain. The helicopter had been requested to locate and possibly rescue the hiker.
A county shift sergeant soon arrived at the hangar to help with the mission. The three of us loaded into the Airbus H125 and put on the aviation headsets. Based on the coordinates the hiker had sent from his phone, we headed towards Wilson Peak and Mount Wilson.
The cabin was small and had two seats in the front for a pilot and copilot or passenger, and three seats in the second row. In the back-left seat, I had a huge window, taking up almost half of the door.
We were swift and smooth in our approach to Wilson Peak, and it was evident Egnar was confident behind the controls. His muffled radio voice would pop in and out of my ears through the headset, as he gave context to where and what we were flying over.
Once atop Wilson Peak, we circled above the given coordinates. Many adventurous hikers had taken advantage of the rain-free weekend weather and were scattered across the ridgeline. The hiker messaged law enforcement that he was in a blue helmet and tan pants and would be waving.
As Egnar circled, the sergeant and I briefly spotted the hiker. However, as quickly as we spotted him, he disappeared once again into the boulder field.
"It's not as easy as people think to spot you. If you're in the rocks and wearing rock-like colors, it's hard to find you," Egnar said later.
After what felt like 20 minutes of circling, though it was probably closer to five, I spotted a blue helmet at the top of the boulder field. I could barely see him but saw a frantic wave movement that confirmed he was our hiker.
The plan was to drop me off back at the airport, pick up the hiker, then resume the "helicopter tour." On the way back, I began sweating and gripped the sick bag I had pridefully assured Egnar I would not need.
I should have been asking follow-up questions and taking beautiful pictures of the surrounding area. Instead, all I could think about was stepping onto solid ground and drinking a Sprite.
I watched from the tarmac as the helicopter lifted off the ground as if it weighed nothing and took off towards the mountains. I would not be getting back in there, at least not that day.
Later, I was able to catch up with Egnar. A rock supposedly fell on the hiker's leg and broke it "pretty bad." The hiker could not move from his spot atop the boulder field down to where the Airbus H125 could land. The National Guard was then called in to use a winch cable and hoist the hiker from where he was located.
To be easily seen and thus rescued if you get into a sticky situation, Egnar recommended all hikers wear bright clothing or at least bring a neon flag or item and a small battery-powered flashlight, even on day trips.
"If you're in the tree line and you flash me with the tiniest little AA battery flashlight, I will see you every time at night," Egnar said.
According to Egnar, "it's a real hit or miss," in that he can have one week where he receives no calls, and then the next week it can go to three in a day.
After Saturday's rescue, Egnar was called to search for a man who was several hours overdue on a canoe trip.
Previously, the county has called on local helicopter services for regional rescues, like Helitrax. A lot of times calls interrupt back-country ski trips. The calls come from across the region and outside of the county.
"As time goes on, we're asking more and more often for them to do that. … When we need the helicopter, we need it right away," Masters said. "The benefactor wanted the helicopter to be used for the public good."
