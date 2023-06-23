It's Punk Science time

Bugs, cardiology and eyes are just a few of the topics on offer this summer thanks to Punk Science, the Pinhead Institute’s summertime series that brings an array of scientists to the box canyon to share what they know.
The talks, which are free, take place at the Wilkinson Public Library, Tuesdays, 5:15-6 p.m., from June 27 to Aug. 1 (except on the Fourth of July, when Punk Science moves to Wednesday, July 5).
While Punk Science is aimed at elementary school students, the wider community is welcome, according to organizers.
The first Punk Science event takes place Tuesday and involves groundwater in a talk delivered by Dr. Trevor Irons, a research assistant professor at Montana Technological University, and members of the Sun-Spears Research Team, an international group of scientists currently monitoring soils near a retreating glacier in Norway.
It sounds like an important — and increasingly relevant — topic.
Irons pointed out that most of the earth’s non-frozen freshwater is groundwater and, therefore, “a vital resource for billions of people across the globe.”
Yet, he noted, “very few people have much intuition about where this water is stored, how it moves and how vulnerable it can be to contamination or over-extraction.”
Of Tuesday’s event, Irons said: “In this interactive demonstration, we’ll measure how water flows through soil and rocks. Based on this, we’ll see why it’s important to protect our groundwater. We’ll be working with soil, water, gravity and a little bit of food coloring. Bring your questions and inquisitive mind, and leave your fancy clothes at home.”
Other Punk Science topics this summer include a talk on materials science that promises to incorporate chocolate in the discussion, and a talk by scientists from the Town of Telluride’s Water and Wastewater Division.
Some sound custom-made for kiddos. Is this intentional as a way in, or on-ramp, to STEM?
“I wouldn't say that the topics are always designed to appeal to kids, but the activities and demos are,” said Pinhead’s special projects guru, Jessica Tenenbaum. “The idea is that you can take a STEM field like electrostatics, one of last year’s talks, and bring in someone doing high-level work in that field, and have them make it both relatable and fun for kids — by making their hair stand up on end.”
She continued, “We are breaking down often-complex ideas in a way that hopefully makes kids like them, and yes, this can be a ‘way in’ or ‘on ramp.’ And, of course, it keeps the already science-y kids engaged for the summer.”
Tenenbaum pointed to the talk on materials scheduled for July 25.
“I think a great example from this year’s lineup is Emily Freed, who will be doing a talk on materials science, but using different compositions of chocolate as her materials to make it irresistible for kids — at least for those who love chocolate,” she said.
Tenenbaum explained that programming like Punk Science is incredibly important for the community in two ways.
“We just don’t have a bunch of large science museums and kids museums in our area where they would have more access to age appropriate, hands-on science activities outside of school,” she said.
In addition, she noted, Punk Science also exposes kids to “all the amazing opportunities that exist in STEM fields.”
“Understanding the kinds of careers you can have in science and the incredible variety within STEM is a part of hopefully keeping kids engaged,” Tenenbaum said. “When they learn that research scientists, like the Sun-Spears group coming for Tuesday’s talk, often have adventurous, travel-filled lives, it gets their attention.”
She added, “Science should not just be a classroom subject you have to learn for a test. It should be inspiring and draw you in and be fun.”
For more information, go to pinheadinstitute.org/programs/punk-science, including for details on the Punk Science series in Ridgway, which takes place in Hartwell Park Wednesdays through Aug. 2 (except the week of July 3). The Ridgway talks begin at 10:15 a.m.
