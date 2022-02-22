It’s an issue that has come up before, as residents in the commercial core have taken issue with the noise they say coming from downtown music venues is too much. Telluride Town Council took up the matter of noise during a Tuesday morning work session.
Though Mayor DeLanie Young urged council to keep its comments more generalized, the latest dust-up between residents living in the town’s commercial areas and a neighboring music venue has stemmed from complaints about amplified music emanating from the open-air Transfer Warehouse. The venue, which is operated by Telluride Arts, has seen its use surge as a result of the pandemic. Attractive because it is open to the elements and therefore a safe place to gather, it also serves as one of the few remaining music venues in a town renowned for its music scene. Both local and national acts have graced the warehouse’s stage with regularity, in addition to numerous other events and community gatherings.
Assistant town attorney Alexandra Slaten detailed for council current town ordinances that address noise and enforcement. Laws on the books address, “Loud noise or any unnecessary noise which annoys disturbs or injures another person or which endangers another person's comfort, repose, health, peace or safety.”
Slaten explained that town ordinances call out, “hooting shouting, whistling yelling in the street so as to unreasonably disturb another person.”
“I know this is one of the big topics for today, but outdoor amplified sound cannot be allowed if it is heard 50 feet away,” she told council. “Indoor amplified sound is not allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. if it can be heard 50 feet away.”
Slaten also shared her research on other Colorado communities that have recently updated noise ordinances. What those municipalities’ laws each call out are specific decibel levels, while Telluride ordinances do not.
Council members were generally in favor of exploring incorporating decibel levels into any revised ordinances, but Chief Marshal Josh Comte said enforcement presented challenges.
“I would have to look into this with our counterparts at other agencies and how they’re enforcing the decibel aspect of it all,” Comte said. “If you’re going to look at change in the noise ordinance, you need to bifurcate and make it a residential one versus a business one. How do I enforce that (decibel level set for business areas) at a house party that is blaring music and affecting their neighbors, but doesn’t reach that decibel level you’ve agreed upon? When we started looking at the decibel issues of it does, start getting, in my opinion, a little sticky on enforcement and how you enforce that. There's a lot of variables that I have concerns with.”
Interim town manager Greg Sund also pointed out the complexity of basing any noise ordinance revisions on decibel levels.
“Decibel measurement is really a tough standard,” Sund said. “If you've noticed in some of those letters that said they wanted a decibel level of 50 to 60, human speech is 65.”
Some on council spoke in favor of loosening current regulations.
“In comparison to other Colorado ski towns, it seems that our noise ordinances are more stringent, and I am in favor of somewhat loosening that,” said council member Dan Enright. “I, of course, want to balance that with the consideration for neighbors … but I think that part of a vibrant tourist ski town economy is events that do make some noise, and I am in favor of somewhat loosening our current noise ordinance regulations.”
Council member Lars Carlson agreed.
“I am someone who goes to bed at 9 p.m.,” Carlson said. “There was more music in our town 35 years ago than there is now. We're losing the funk that makes Telluride great. People have a right to quiet enjoyment, but I think we need to define the happy medium for everybody.”
Public comment included not only those concerned with noise levels from neighboring venues, but downtown residents who accept that living in proximity to commercial activity means living with noise.
“I live downtown for all the access to all the great things down here,” said Greg Craig. “There's a lot of noise downtown. I'm listening to plows backing up right now, and I hear them at five in the morning. There are trucks coming through, there's conversations people walking home for bars. I’ve chosen to live down here for 30 years knowing that there is that noise and it's part of a vibrant downtown. So I strongly support some changes because to me the current town code is incredibly restrictive and needs some changes. I think we need to maintain our vibrant downtown core, and we need to relax a bit on the noise.”
Craig also suggested creating areas based on current zoning districts and to create a rules table for each district.
Downtown homeowner Delton Poole told council, “no one lives closer to the Transfer Warehouse than I do. No one, period, in town lives closer. My bedroom is 10 feet away from the stage.”
He supported town officials taking a deeper dive into the noise issue relative to downtown venues, but reiterated his belief that those same venues defined Telluride’s essence.
“I'm fully supportive of the concert venue,” Poole said of the Transfer Warehouse. “I think it is necessary for our culture and our community. I lived above the Moon for five years when it was the only music venue in town after the Llama shut down for similar reasons. I’ve lived across the street from the Transfer Warehouse for the last four years, and I'm fully aware of the music and the noise level that it provides. My general stance on things is that if you do not like the noise level, then perhaps you should rethink living in the greatest populated part of the entire county.”
Local musician Claybrook Penn listed the number of venues over the years that have either shuttered or morphed into different, non-music venues over the years, most of them due to noise issues logged by downtown neighbors.
“All of those businesses have experienced the challenges of dealing with noise ordinances and dealing with complaining neighbors in the last 17 or 18 years since I have lived here,” she said. “I just urge council to work hard to find a balance for possibly extending the hours that businesses can have amplified music. It is crucial to many of our livelihoods and also our arts and culture scene here. But a balance between quiet hours and what acceptable decibel levels are is the work (that) can be done. It's hard work but it can be done, and I've trust this council to be able to do it.”
Council directed town staff to look into decibel levels, explore extended hours for music, and to research different standards for commercial and residential areas. A work session is tentatively scheduled for council’s March 22 meeting.
