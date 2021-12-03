The Telluride Chamber Music Association (TCMA), previously known as the Telluride Chamber Music Festival, brings classical music to the mountains. TCMA, in conjunction with Palm Arts, invites the public to a night with the acclaimed Ivalas Quartet at the Palm Theatre Saturday at 6 p.m. The concert marks the beginning of the new, year-round concert series from TCMA.
"We thought they were a great place to start. They're embodying the sort of thing we want to do with the new series. It's a very exciting group and really (they’re) kind of rising stars," said Claire Beard, the managing director for TCMA.
The Telluride Music Festival has been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. To keep classical music alive and prevalent within the community, festival organizers transitioned this past summer into a more year-round organization: TCMA.
The new programming started with the popular "Happy Hour" series at the Transfer Warehouse, which featured local classical musicians. A press release by TCMA stated that the series will continue. Though no set dates have been announced yet for Happy Hour or for the new concert series, Beard encourages the community to "stay in tune, and listen for announcements." As of right now, the TCMA's focus is on this Saturday’s performance.
The Ivalas Quartet doesn't have to far to travel next weekend. The group is based out of Boulder, where they are the Graduate Quartet at the University of Colorado-Boulder and study under the celebrated Takács Quartet. They have played across the country, including their January 2020 Carnegie Hall debut.
The quartet's members include violinists Reuben Kebede and Tiani Butts, violist Aimée McAnulty, and cellist Pedro Sanchez. The name "Ivalas" is a word made up on the spot when a member needed information for an upcoming recital, explained McAnulty.
"It stuck with us when we realized it was a super cool name, didn't have a translation, and hadn't already been claimed. To us, it has become a word synonymous with friendship, unity, and authenticity," McAnulty said.
The four have vastly different backgrounds but found one another at the University of Michigan in 2016. As members of Black and Latinx communities, the group has made it their mission to celebrate "classical music-making from their own communities."
"Ivalas seeks to disrupt and enhance the classical music world with voices less known and sometimes unheard. By performing works for string quartet written by underrepresented BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) composers, the Ivalas Quartet strives to bring all kinds of audience members together in musical celebration," stated their website.
The quartet will perform a mix of classical and contemporary composers at this week's show, explained Beard. They will perform a traditional Beethoven string quartet and a traditional Haydn piece. Then, in reflection of their mission, the quartet will play a piece by Atlanta composer Carlos Simon. Simon's piece draws on themes centered around police brutality.
"Simon's piece is beautiful … and then they've got a really fun one-piece at the end as well,” Beard said. “We are mixing in the two things so that it will work for the audience who traditionally love chamber music already. But also, it's going to branch out a little bit without being too intimidating. It’s a really good balance.”
In addition to Saturday's show, the quartet is taking the opportunity to visit local schools in Telluride and Ouray. They will be performing at the Intermediate School for students on Friday, and later that evening will do an event at the Ouray community center.
Becoming a part of the community and sharing classical music with kids has been a constant theme within the quartet. According to their website, members "have a shared dedication to their roles as educators" and have worked with El Sistema Colorado and the Aspen Music Festival Musical Connections Program.
This will be the Ivalas Quartet's first-ever visit to Telluride. McAnulty is excited about the performance and bringing classical music to the local community.
"The quartet loves going on a road trip to different cities and towns because we love sharing music, but we also truly love engaging with the different communities who come to our concerts," said McAnulty. "We are especially looking forward to a couple of fun school visits and performances!"
Beard is also eager to share the beauty of classical music with fellow community members.
"Having exposure to these kinds of top groups is wonderful. It's just stunning music," said Beard.
For tickets, visit telluridepalm.com.
