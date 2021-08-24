When it comes to tackling Telluride’s housing crisis, there is no such thing as an easy — or short — conversation. On Telluride Town Council’s lengthy Tuesday agenda, the topic dominated. In an effort to assess the effect of short-term rentals’ impacts on the dearth of housing for workers, council voted 6-1 to suspend the issuance of those licenses for the next six months, citing the necessity of the emergency ordinance, in part, to a “land rush” on the licenses this month. The ordinance is effective immediately. Council member Lars Carlson cast the sole nay vote.
“I think part of the reason people want to see this pause button, if you will, is because of the unmitigated speculation that's going on in town right now that people are specifically buying properties in order to solely short-term rent them,” said Mayor DeLanie Young. “This this is an idea to … catch our breath.”
Council member Adrienne Christy, following the item’s lengthy public comment period, was in support of the suspension.
“I think our community needs a pause,” Christy said. “I think that this is an opportunity for us to reflect. It's clear that we're very divided.”
Later in the meeting she added, “The goal is compromise here. The seven of us are trying to represent our community, which is completely divided. It’s on us to make the hard choices of compromising on things.”
Young noted what she called a “land rush” on STR licenses.
“I don't know who wants to define what a land rush on STR licenses is but when they average seven a month for the past seven years and this month of August we have 40,” Young said. “I'd say that's pretty much a land rush on STR licenses.”
The conversation repeatedly touched on the concurrent citizen’s initiative, which calls for a cap on STR licenses and has inflamed public opinion across the spectrum. Christy said the discussions have been a positive outcome.
“There are people that want something to happen where the citizens initiative doesn't feel quite right but it's at least something,” she said. “They have pushed the discussion, and I commend them for that.”
The six-month suspension ordinance also contains a ninth-hour addition to town attorney Kevin Geiger’s original draft, which takes into account any transfer of properties with licenses already in place. The new language reads: “Town Council is specifically permitting as an exception under this emergency ordinance that for all short-term rental units with an existing and duly issued business license or short-term rental units, a one time exception is recognized for the town to issue a business license for a short-term rental unit to the subsequent purchaser of the particular dwelling unit with the existing and fully issued business license.”
“The purpose of this section,” Geiger explained, “is to keep the same number of business licenses for short-term rental units applicable under the provisions of this emergency ordinance, by simply permitting one new owner to receive a business license if that dwelling unit has an existing and fully issued business license.”
Christy, before the language was adopted, objected to the exemption.
“I feel very strongly against this. I feel like this is just a cop-out of a moratorium, if we allow for people who are selling property to transfer the short-term rental why even have a moratorium? Those are the people that are going to be getting a new short-term rental license,” she said. “So I would be in favor of shortening the length of time, if that makes people feel more comfortable, shortening it to the end of November, the end of the year, as opposed to allowing this transfer. I just think that's super problematic and not productive for what we're trying to do. And I think part of the reason that we want to limit this is because we're at least acknowledging the fact that people are selling property on the premise that you can purchase in the Town of Telluride and just make money off it from short-term rental, without consideration of our community … that it's just a money-making reality. And that's why people are buying property. That's why we want a moratorium because we want to take a broader look at how this is affecting our community and what that impact is.”
Second homeowner Joseph Glover spoke to the advantages of a healthy short-term rental market.
“We purchased the property in 2017 because we fell in love with Telluride,” Glover said. “(Being able to short-term rent) it was a nice benefit. We've been able to rent it out in the interim and that defrays some of the costs. It certainly wasn't the motivation for buying the property, it was the fact that we love the town and ultimately want to live there full-time ourselves. My reason for wanting to leave things as they are and address them in a different way, is that there are a lot of people in the town who the short term rental market supports people who do live there full time. There's hundreds of people who work in that industry there are hundreds of people who work in restaurants and shops, and we all know that not only is the town lacking in in property available to people who work in the town. It's also lacking in properties available for tourists to come to the town and the short-term rental market’s a really important spoke off the local economy.”
Editor’s note: Telluride Town Council did not conclude before press time Tuesday afternoon. Look for more coverage of the meeting this week in the Daily Planet print editions.
