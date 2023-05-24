States reach a deal on Colorado River water cuts

On Monday, May 22, the seven Colorado River Basin states announced an agreement for water cuts, with Arizona, California and Nevada agreeing to pull less water from the Colorado River. The critical deal will keep enough water in the river to maintain water supplies for major cities, including Phoenix and Los Angeles, and help protect crops on the large areas of farmland that rely on the Colorado River.
Under the deal, farm operators, cities, Indigenous tribes and water districts have agreed to use less water in exchange for federal grants offered under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The $1.2 billion in federal funds will help buffer against the 2.3 million acre-feet of water cuts. California, Arizona and Nevada agreed to take on an additional 700,000 acre-feet of water reductions, but the details of these voluntary cuts are not yet available.
“This is an important step forward towards our shared goal of forging a sustainable path for the basin that millions of people call home,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said in a statement.
In total, the water cuts represent approximately 13 percent of the total water use in the lower Colorado Basin. This deal outlined some of the largest water reductions ever seen in the river basin and will likely result in water restrictions for both residents and agriculture operations.
This season’s heavy snowpack helped avoid more dramatic cuts. But the deal only lasts until the end of 2026.
“The reality is, this only buys time to determine the much more substantial reductions that need to be made throughout the entire basin over the long term,” Jen Pelz, water advocacy director at Grand Canyon Trust, told the Planet. “Let’s just say the can we’ve been kicking is reaching the end of the road.”
The states’ announcement comes after months of negotiations and warnings from the Biden-Harris administration that the federal government would impose water reductions if states could not come to an agreement.
There are 40 million people in seven states and 30 Tribal Nations who depend on the Colorado River basin for drinking water, electricity and agriculture. Climate change will likely intensify the 23-year drought, reducing water in Lake Powell and Lake Mead reservoirs, which could in turn reduce the hydroelectric power output of the dams at these reservoirs.
The deal still needs formal approval from the federal government, but Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland applauded the states’ negotiations.
“Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to working with states, Tribes and communities throughout the West to find consensus solutions in the face of climate change and sustained drought,” Haaland said in a statement.
With the new agreement, the Interior Department announced that it will temporarily withdraw the draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) released last month, which offered potential revisions to the operation guidelines of Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams.
Before the seven states agreed to a deal, the Biden-Harris administration proposed three options to address potential water shortages and protect Glen Canyon and Hoover Dam operations from 2024 to 2026.
In June, the Interior Department will also officially advance the process to develop new operating guidelines to replace the 2007 Colorado River Interim Guidelines. Federal officials implemented these interim guidelines to address water shortages in the Colorado River Basin and coordinate operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Certain states are required to reduce water consumption if the reservoirs drop below a certain level. But with the rate of water consumption and falling levels, the framework is not enough. The new guidelines will need to reduce water consumption to match the basin’s water supply.
The climate crisis is likely to exacerbate water shortages. If the pace of water consumption does not slow, states will need to find a serious solution to help the shrinking river and the people who depend on it.
“It’s certainly a gamble to allow another three years to pass without making changes to the way we manage and conserve water for future generations,” Pelz said.
