He’s back. San Miguel County manager, Mike Bordogna, announced this week that James Van Hooser was selected for the post of assistant county manager. Being tapped for the newly created position means that Van Hooser, formerly a Town of Telluride employee, is returning to the area.
Bordogna said, that from a pool of excellent candidates, Van Hooser’s resume was remarkable.
“We had a great pool of qualified candidates from within the county, the region and around the country apply,” Bordogna said. “We wanted someone who had a deep understanding and appreciation of the communities within San Miguel County and well as someone who could hit that ground running, particularly in the realm of affordable housing policy and development. When I read James’ resume, I was impressed because he fit so many of the criteria we were seeking, but I was even more impressed when I got to meet him, at first on Zoom and then in person.”
The county’s ongoing priority to stimulate affordable housing opportunities, coupled with Van Hooser’s expertise on the subject, was a good match, Bordogna explained.
“We were excited about his work in the Town of Telluride as a planner previously, then at the City and County of Denver on housing policy, his education, but most of all, his personality,” he said. “He will enable us to move our significant housing, carbon reduction and future planning goals forward in a meaningful way.”
The position is a new role and one Bordogna, now more than two years into the job, realized he needed to fill.
“When I was hired the commissioners suggested that I should hire an assistant, or deputy, county manager to allow me to have a reasonable work-life balance while still moving full speed ahead on their ambitious goals,” he said. “I appreciated their support, but was reluctant to do so out of concern that I might be viewed as a delegating or self-focused manager. After two years of assessing the needs and working to allocate proper resources, I finally accepted their offer of help by adding this position.”
Before moving to Denver in 2020, Van Hooser had served as a planner in Telluride’s Planning and Building department since 2013. As a senior planner with the City and County of Denver's Community Planning & Development Department, he worked primarily on the Expanding Housing Affordability (EHA) project, which, he explained, is designed to increase both incentives and requirements for affordable housing development in Denver. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, made for an isolated existence.
“I accepted the job the first week of March 2020, and between accepting the position and starting the job, the whole world changed,” Van Hooser said. “It was over a year before I ever met any of my Denver coworkers in person.”
What motivated Van Hooser to apply was the tabula rasa appeal of a newly minted position.
“I was most intrigued that this is a brand new position, without preconceived and set expectations on what the day-to-day job responsibilities would look like,” he said. “I'm excited and honored to be the first-ever assistant county manager for San Miguel County, and I'm looking forward to making this position whatever it needs to be to best serve the community.”
And, of course, the idea of returning to the area was an attractive aspect to throwing his hat in the ring.
“This place is never really done with you,” he said. “There's too much magic in these mountains.”
An avowed public servant, Van Hooser holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin and his master’s in Public Administration from the University of Colorado, Denver.
“I have spent almost my entire career working in local government,” said Van Hooser. “I like helping people, and there are so many ways local government has a direct impact on people's lives.”
Van Hooser, as far as Telluride Theatre is concerned, never really left. An accomplished actor who has held numerous roles in the company’s canon, he appeared most recently in last summer’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Macbeth.” While in Denver, he kept himself working in an avocation he loves.
“I have gone on a bunch of auditions and had a great time performing in a number of shows with other companies during my two years in Denver, but Telluride Theatre certainly has been, and remains, my artistic heart and home,” he said. “I didn't take this job just so I could have an excuse to audition for this summer's Shakespeare in the Park, but I am certainly thrilled that things have lined up in such a manner that it's a possibility I may be able to tread the boards with my friends again!”
For Bodogna, Van Hooser’s qualifications were augmented by his easy-going demeanor.
“We want positive people, who love this community and want to be invested in it, and those that desire to be public servants and create better futures for our residents,” Bordogna said. “James clearly met all of these desires from his previous experience and demonstrated this through the relationships he built when he lived here previously. His calm enthusiasm and intelligence is clear when you talk with him. He will enable us to move our significant housing, carbon reduction and future planning goals forward in a meaningful way. His addition to the county organization will also allow me to work more closely with the directors and employees of the county rather than focusing the majority of my time on project management.”
Van Hooser will begin his latest role Feb. 28.
