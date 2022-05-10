Telluride Town Council unanimously upheld a decision made by the town’s Planning & Zoning board that the Transfer Warehouse building’s roof could be partial, as currently designed. Council’s ruling turned back an appeal filed by one of the Transfer Warehouse neighbors, who claimed that P&Z acted improperly in amending the planned unit development to reflect a definition of roof as anything less than one that fully covers the Telluride Arts District’s historic multi-use structure.
Roofless since 1979, the decrepit stone structure, once a local supply chain hub built in 1906, was purchased by the arts district with the vision of rehabbing it for multiple uses, including gallery space and a mix of community uses such as meetings, film screenings, music and more. Even as an open-air shell with a dirt floor, porta-potties and a partial Quonset-style tent covering a small stage, the venue has proven popular, hosting numerous events. Neighbors claim the noise is disruptive and excessive and have issued several challenges to the project’s ongoing uses. In the course of Tuesday morning’s public hearing, five council members — Mayor DeLanie Young was unable to attend and council member Geneva Shaunette recused herself — heard presentations from attorneys representing Transfer Warehouse neighbor Thomas A. Archipley II and from the project’s applicant, Telluride Arts District. Though the planning board’s amendment to the PUD concerned just what constitutes a roof, because it is designed to leave the building partially open-air, Archipley’s lawyer, Andrew Peters, argued that the decision affected the building’s uses.
“If you change the structure, it's appropriate to consider what uses are going to be allowed in that structure,” Peters said. “If we tore down the Transfer Warehouse and put up a bandstand, there would be some question as to what are the appropriate uses in that, too, if you make a change to the structure. It's also appropriate to consider what are the appropriate uses? Now what are the appropriate development standards that go along with this? So, yes, a structure is not a use. And maybe this is a distinction that only a lawyer can really love.”
Town attorney Kevin Geiger advised council to focus simply on the amendment addressing the roof and cautioned them from making any ruling on the use of the building.
“Let me give you another example that just might wrap this up with a bow,” Geiger said. “If the applicant came in and said, ‘Look, we no longer want to have this be a gathering site for celebrations, acoustic events, film screenings, we now want to have a school,’ that would be a change of use. … I haven’t heard anything in the PUD amendment that’s about a use change. It’s about the change of the installation of either a full roof … or a partial roof, and that’s structural.”
Once in deliberations, council member Meehan Fee expressed concern about the partial roof design, stating she felt the change adversely impacted the neighbors.
“I love this project. I think is absolutely gorgeous. But there is a huge difference in sound bleed when you have a partial roof versus a full roof,” Fee said. “I think that before P&Z had rendered their decision, we needed to have information as to what those effects were going to be, really specific to the impact on the neighborhood in regards to sound because that was obviously going to be a determining factor for the comfort of the citizens that are surrounding the venue. So I'm a little torn at this point right now. I think that we missed a pretty crucial step when P&Z decided that we could put this partial roof on without there being any other caveats in place that the applicant needed to do to ensure that they weren't negatively affecting people that were in the surrounding neighborhood with a structural change.”
Council member Lars Carlson defended the planning board and said that whether the original term “roof” was intended as full or partial was never clear.
“I don't think that P&Z acted out capriciously or arbitrarily,” Carlson said. “I think they acted within their realm of business. I am sympathetic to the appellant. I think that had the arts district built their building first and then the residential units built second, we wouldn't be here but that's not the case. And that was changed a long time ago. The application says roof it doesn't say full roof, it just says roof, which can be partial can be three-quarters, can be half.”
Council’s options were to uphold or reverse the P&Z decision, with or without conditions. Council was also within its purview to remand the application to P&Z with or without instructions, which could include requirements for additional hearings, further findings or other specific action on the application, according to council’s memo from staff. The 5-0 vote upheld P&Z’s decision without conditions.
