There are five questions on the ballot this fall for Town of Telluride voters to decide on by Tuesday’s Election Day. While the two initiatives regarding short-term rentals have been creating a lot of buzz, here is more information on the three other ballot questions.
TABOR ISSUE 2A
Any change to an existing tax or the imposition of a new tax in Colorado is subject to electorate approval, according to the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), which is why voters will decide on TABOR Issue 2A which seeks to remove a current county-wide 2 percent Lodging Tax and instead impose a 2 percent Town Lodger’s Tax on rooms and accommodations rented for 29 days or less.
In a memo to Telluride Town Council this summer, town attorney Kevin Geiger recounted that the Town of Telluride in 1993 voted to repeal a 2 percent Town Lodging Tax, which limited use of consequent revenue to “advertising the community” and “promoting tourism and visitors,” and replace it with a county-wide 2 percent Lodging Tax.
Since then, the levy of the county Lodging Tax has been administered by the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners for the limited purpose of “advertising and marketing local tourism.” In the same memo, Geiger pointed out that approximately 95 percent of funds coming into the county’s Lodging Tax Tourism Fund are generated by taxable events in the Town of Telluride and, in turn, support Marketing Telluride Inc. (also known as the Telluride Tourism Board), with a small amount supporting the Norwood Chamber of Commerce.
In a 1998 municipal election, the newly incorporated Town of Mountain Village “opted out” of its participation in the county Lodging Tax.
Since there’s no legal requirement that a home rule municipality lodging tax go to specific “marketing” purposes, Telluride Town Council adopted more inclusive ballot language so that 2A tax revenues from a Town Lodger’s Tax may be applied to managing the effects of tourism and natural resources, for improved transportation services, and to support the wastewater treatment facility and affordable housing.
The town cannot impose a separate lodging tax and continue to participate in the county’s Lodging Tax. And unlike the current county Lodging Tax Panel for revenue oversight, Geiger said the decisions on how to spend money raised under a new town Lodger’s Tax would be made by the Telluride Town Council as part of the annual budget process.
Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown, who qualified his remarks as his own personal opinions and not council’s position, said TABOR Issue 2A will have “zero financial impact on taxpayers.”
“2A gives the town control of those funds, which it does not have under the existing arrangement,” he said. “There’s a large amount of money going to Marketing Telluride Inc. with little-to-no transparency as to how it’s been used, and a loud and growing community-wide sentiment that we need to reassess how much we need to spend on marketing.”
QUESTION 2B
The first of two proposed amendments to the Telluride Home Rule Charter, 2B makes non-substantive changes to update procedures and clarify intent in order to conform with the State of Colorado Constitution and State of Colorado Election Codes.
“When it comes to some of the election items in the charter, like timing for special elections, the language, if it’s not changed, would not allow us to comply with state law,” town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh explained. “That, along with verbiage where we refer to ‘mail-in ballots’ as synonymous with ‘absentee ballots’ — that’s no longer correct.”
Kavanaugh clarified the town meeting procedures amendment, which states that the town clerk “shall deny admission to the Town Meeting to all persons who are not registered electors.”
“When we’re referring to town meetings in the charter, this amendment is specific to a town meeting called by the citizens under our town meeting process,” she explained. “This is not a public meeting like town council, HARC or P&Z. Of course, we would let any member of the public attend those meetings.”
She explained another clarification around the proposed “permanent resident alien” change.
“We’re simply removing the word ‘alien registration’ because those cards are no longer called ‘alien registration cards.’ We’re still going to allow permanent resident cardholders to vote in town elections,” she said.
QUESTION 2C
Ballot Question 2C asks that the town charter be amended by moving underlined text to the Telluride Municipal Code. Kavanagh explained the charter, which the town adopted in the late 1970s, is the town’s constitution and hasn’t been amended by the electorate since 2013.
“The charter is the governing document that allows us, as a home rule municipality, to develop our own local laws and regulations,” she said. “Because it requires a vote by the people, it’s harder to change.”
The Telluride Municipal Code is where ordinances and regulations are codified and may carry fines for violations.
“The questions we’re asking to move to the Telluride Municipal Code are procedural in nature, and if 2C passes, Telluride Town Council will have the authority to make amendments more quickly to comply with state statutes,” Kavanaugh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.