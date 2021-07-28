An increasing number of COVID-19 cases on the Western Slope — and new indoor mask recommendations issued (or rather reissued) only two days ago by the CDC — are powerful reminders that the pandemic isn’t over.
Nor is the opportunity to purchase health insurance coverage, if you haven’t already — though that will be over soon.
“Open enrollment ends August 15,” said Julia Johnston, marketing manager for Tri-County Health Network, which works to broaden access to health care coverage and services in San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties. “The American Rescue Act extended our enrollment deadline, which was been huge.”
Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s insurance exchange, recently reported that “a sustained level of 1,000 Coloradans a week signed up for insurance” over the past five months. And, “given the economic situation many are in, we can help with the additional savings available because of the American Rescue Plan,” CEO Kevin Patterson wrote in a letter to stakeholders.
After Aug. 15, Patterson noted, insurance coverage can only take place if Coloradans have a “life-changing event,” such as marriage or divorce, the birth of a child, or the loss of a job.
“We’re in the last push” of open enrollment, communications manager Monica Caballeros said.
Over the years, despite the many uncertainties of whether the Affordable Care Act (so-called Obamacare) would ultimately be repealed, “Our stance has been to keep calm and roll on — that it would take quite some time to repeal this,” Caballeros said. “It’s nice to know” that it won’t be, she added. “We’re here to stay, and health protections and benefits will be here when you need them.”
And there’s more good news: “Preliminary insurance rates for 2022,” released by the Colorado Division of Insurnace, “are quoting price increases of just 1.4 percent,” Caballeros added. When it comes time to sign up for 2022 coverage in October, consumers will have a choice of the same eight companies that are offering plans in Colorado (in other words, no carrier is bailing). “There’s only one county which has a single carrier,” Caballeros said, “down from 10 counties in 2021, and 22 counties in 2020.”
What’s more, applying for coverage with the help of a navigator through Tri-County Health can result in much more than health insurance, though coverage is crucial any time, particularly during a pandemic.
“The open enrollment period opens the door for other services,” Johnson pointed out. “We can determine if you’re eligible for double-up food bucks at the farmers market, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program” known as SNAP.
“A lot of people believe they won’t qualify,” Johnston said. “A common objection is, ‘These rates don’t apply to my family.’ You can make around $50,000 and still be eligible for many of these benefits, because of the economic range of our community. Forty-four percent” of local residents “are eligible for SNAP, yet they don’t receive these benefits” because it would never occur to them to apply. Tri-County offers 28 programs and services, Johnson noted. A meeting with one of its navigators by Aug. 15 will help set you up not only with health insurance, but other benefits through the rest of the year.
“Complete information about the American Rescue Plan, and what it covers, is on our website,” Johnson said. “If you were unemployed, as many of us were through the pandemic,” coverage is available “with a $0” — that’s right, no monthly premium. Visit tchnetwork.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.