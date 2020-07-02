The COVID-19 pandemic may have eliminated the annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks this summer, but that doesn’t mean the holiday itself is canceled. Though public health guidelines remain in place, including wearing a facemask in all indoor public spaces in the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, festivities can be enjoyed safely.
Officials are encouraging people to get outside and take advantage of the areas vast trail system, as well as Telski’s bike park, which opened recently.
“San Miguel County boasts some of the finest trail systems in the West catering to all abilities, including the new Telluride Bike Park and the Thunder Trails in Norwood for those on wheels. The Bike Park offers a lift-served experience with a variety of interconnected trails including freeride, technical and cross-country,” according to a county news release regarding enjoying the holiday weekend. “Hiking options in the region are endless, ranging from easily accessible trails in Telluride and Mountain Village to high-country treks, with options for all levels and interests. A variety of stunning high alpine lakes run the length of the county, from Miramonte Reservoir to Trout Lake.”
Maps and recommendations can be found at the visitor centers in Telluride and Norwood. Like everywhere else, hikers are encouraged to practice physical distancing and mask-wearing while passing people on trails, especially single-tracks.
One outdoor activity that hasn’t been canceled this year is the Telluride Foundation’s annual Rundola, which will take place Saturday morning, with modifications made to ensure a safe, socially distanced event, according to a news release. The footrace starts at the base of the gondola in Telluride and finishes at the top San Sophia Ridge, a 1,810-foot elevation gain. While registration is closed, the event is the unofficial start to the Fourth of July in Telluride.
Without the annual parade, firemen’s BBQ and fireworks display, Main Street will be busy with business, as common consumption areas will allow people to eat and drink on Colorado Avenue instead, as well as in the town’s pocket parks. There are similar outdoor areas in Mountain Village and Norwood. Alcoholic drinks must be purchased from a business; BYOB is prohibited. Restaurants are open to limit in-person business, though it varies per business, in following public health orders.
Public health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing a face covering, including on the gondola, and maintaining at least six feet of distance in public.
“One of the key components of our protection is wearing a simple, cloth facemask in public,” public health director Grace Franklin said in a letter to the public. “This easy practice is proven to help reduce viral spread. Remember, this must be worn over your mouth and your nose to help keep respiratory droplets from spreading.
“Even with your facemask, continue to maintain physical distancing, limit group sizes, and stay at home if you are sick. Should you experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, fever, diarrhea or nausea, call your health care provider for an evaluation and testing.”
Franklin added that the reopening of the local economy, including the lodging and retail sectors, has been going well, as recent positive cases are “recovering well,” as public health continues to monitor four main metrics — transmission, testing, contact-tracing and treatment.
“I am aware that some of you are concerned with the amount of visitor traffic we are experiencing,” she said. “Our business, restaurant and lodging communities have implemented our strategic guidelines, and I am confident in their ability to operate safely. With your continued vigilance to best practices, our phased-approach will work.”
With alternative offerings, including a plein air art sale at the Sheridan Opera House’s SHOW Bar, San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna believes large get-togethers will be minimal.
“Our community has done an incredible job in finding creative solutions to keep the area festive during Independence Day weekend,” he said. “We are hopeful that the variety of small events and activities offered throughout the County will disperse people and prevent group gatherings.”
One Fourth of July favorite that is illegal, especially this year with the county under Stage 1 fire restrictions, is the use of personal fireworks.
“If it leaves the ground or makes a bang, it’s illegal,” Telluride Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Jim Boeckel explained.
Buying and bringing fireworks from another state, as well as setting them off, is also illegal.
No one may miss this year’s firework display more than district chief John Bennett, but he agreed with the decision to do without out.
“We will miss the camaraderie and all of the spirited fun associated with this holiday,” Bennett said. “We want everyone to enjoy a safe holiday, and that includes being fire smart and personally smart.”
For those traveling, check local fire restrictions at colorado.gov/dfpc.
For more on fire restriction stages, visit fs.usda.gov.
