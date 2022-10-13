Having swept Ridgway 25-8, 25-6, 25-15 back on Sept. 1, Telluride Volleyball head coach Lorrie Mahoney knew her team was more than capable of replicating such scores and hoped it would Tuesday night inside the MinerDome.
Not because she wanted to see the inexperienced, but improving opponent suffer further; Mahoney merely wanted the Lady Miners to generate all the momentum they could — and as quickly as possible — for a key seven-day, four-match homestand, which could help determine whether or not THS will see the postseason.
“We really treated (Tuesday) as a steppingstone. We’ve got to take three games this week to be in playoff contention,” she explained. “And we know we can. We believe that we’re better than the teams we’re going to play. So this was an important one. We kept our positivity and energy up, so that we can get ready for Gunnison and Ignacio this weekend.”
Following predecessors Taylor Gibson and Laura Schliesman in trying to replace the iconic Shana Benson — who stepped down a couple months after the 2019 season — at Gunnison, first-year skipper Lindsay Hart’s bunch slipped to 6-8 overall (1-3 3A Western Slope) prior to their Friday arrival by losing Tuesday night to Hotchkiss-based North Fork (12-4).
Right above NFHS in the week-starting CHSAANow.com Class 2A rankings’ ‘Others Receiving Votes’ category, Ignacio (11-7 overall, 7-1 2A/1A San Juan Basin, 5-1 2A SJBL) will enter the venue on Saturday competition-idle since stunning Nucla (14-5, 5-2, 1-1 1A SJBL) last Saturday, 3-0, for their fifth consecutive conquest.
“And then we’ll prepare for Mancos,” added Mahoney, mentioning the Lady Jays’ Oct. 18 coming.
“Yeah, we’ve got a lot of games in the near future,” freshman Delia Noel said. “I think it’s important to remember that we can do it even when it’s hard, challenging. We are a good team and can stand in with the best of them.”
Closing out their main Homecoming Week 2022 contest on a 14-1 run, highlighted by junior libero Bryn Geiger’s 12-point stay on serve — which included senior Avery Compton’s cross-court kill bringing up match point, 24-10 — and punctuated by senior Emma Righetti’s smash off Ridgway senior Ashleigh Richards’ block, Telluride improved to 7-11 overall, 2-5 in all official SJBL action, and 2-3 against the loop’s 2A members with a strong 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 victory.
“I feel like we could have played better,” said Righetti. “I feel like we play better against certain teams … and we play better under pressure. But it was still really good.”
Commencing the match with a kill shot, and later securing Game 1 with another, Righetti more or less informed Ridgway (2-13, 0-8, 0-7) that an upset wouldn’t be in the cards with a kill jolting Lady Demon senior Anikah Jordan’s jaw, increasing THS’ lead at the time to 17-10. Senior Rachel Weismann served an ace two points later, pressing RHS into using their second of two allotted timeouts in an attempt at neutralizing the shocking effects.
And the visitors would see some dividends, coming as a 4-0 burst beginning Game 2. But Righetti soon put away in succession a kill from out of the back row, a kill at the net, plus an over-pass kill as THS swiftly pulled even at 5-5. A Ridgway passing error then gave the Lady Miners the upper hand, and Telluride maxed out the advantage at 18-8.
“We really try to impress upon our setters to not just set Emma. That’s not going to build up our program, setting her every time front- or back-row,” said Mahoney, who commended particularly junior right-side Isla Silva’s elevated play. “So I thought the setters did a really great job feeding our power hitter, but also moving the ball around.”
Following a timeout, the Lady Demons crept back to 18-14 with freshman Ava Berwanger serving. The Lady Miners responded with four straight points, creating enough breathing room to eventually win via a RHS passing error caused by a well-placed Compton free ball.
Unfortunately, the 2-0 lead in the match came at a price; with the score 22-15, junior Katie Cahalane needed to be helped off the court with a lower-leg injury after unsuccessfully pursuing a ball close to THS’ bench.
“One of our close teammates getting hurt, I think that kind of affected us,” admitted Noel. “But I also think our team kind of tends to get flat, so it’s important that we keep energy up, hype each other up all the time.”
“I think we just played down the second and third games,” Righetti said, alluding in part to the Lady Demons’ 7-3 start to Game 3, which jumped off when freshman Sophia Forrest blocked her one-on-one. “We could have played up to our ability. We’re one of the better teams, but I just think we get in our heads more. We’re a very mental team.”
“I hope the whole town shows up Friday and Saturday cheering for these girls. It only makes them better,” declared Mahoney. “This is my first year as head coach and it’s really fun to be part of Homecoming, part of these students’ school spirit.”
