Connecting two communities, the gondola is the only free public transportation system of its kind in the country, which visitors and locals alike rely on like New Yorkers rely on the city’s subway system.
However, during morning safety checks Dec. 14 and Saturday, the gondola began experiencing sporadic outages. On Dec. 14, the issue was fixed, and the gondola had a late opening. On Christmas Day Saturday, the malfunction occurred again, and the crew thought they had fixed the issue during that morning’s check. They then opened the gondola. But that afternoon, the glitch persisted. According to the Town of Mountain Village Transit Department, which oversees gondola operations, the outages were so frequent Saturday that they had to close down some lines completely.
“Gondola staff had no choice but to shut down certain sections of the gondola until transit staff could assure the gondola could run consistently at full capacity,” town transit director Jim Loebe explained.
Telski employees helped redirect visitors to San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) buses. The SMART buses offered free transportation from the Town of Telluride to Mountain Village while the gondola was out of commission.
Fortunately, the gondola, excluding the chondola, consists of six lines; two lines make up one section. There are three separate sections: Telluride Station (off Oak Street) to San Sophia Station (Section 1), San Sophia to Mountain Village (Section 2) and Mountain Village to Market Plaza (Section 3). Section 3 is completely separate, while the other two sections can be disconnected from one another when needed. This unique feature allowed the gondola crew to close only the section affected by the issue.
“Once our team realized this section of the gondola would be impacted long term on Dec. 25, they opened up Section 1 of the gondola (Telluride to San Sophia) so skiers and Telski employees could access the top of the mountain and to alleviate passenger congestion on the buses running between Telluride and Mountain Village,” the town’s public information officer Kathrine Warren explained.
At no point during the outages were passengers ever in danger. The 21 passengers affected during that period were stuck on the gondola for no more than five or 10 minutes, Loebe said.
The main issue behind the extended closure was due to the fact that the diagnostic tools used by staff to identify mechanical issues were malfunctioning.
“Each station has a computer (CPU) and programable logic controller (PLC) that is somewhat similar to the check engine light in a car. When the CPU senses a fault, it normally sends a diagnostic code that gives us an idea of where to start the troubleshooting process. This was not happening over the weekend, and it appears to be an inexplicable glitch in the computer,” Loebe explained.
Because of this, staff had to troubleshoot it themselves. The crew worked tirelessly, without the help of diagnostic tools, to identify the issue. An employee from Doppelmayr, the lift manufacturer, even drove down from Salt Lake City on Christmas Day to help. After 32 hours, the issue was discovered.
“Gondola staff were able to identify the culprit, a faulty wiring connection at one of the grip force safety sensors in the station,” Loebe said.
Staff believed the issue was vibration-induced, and over time the wiring connection and the sensor slowly separated. Once the faulty wiring connection was pinpointed, staff were able to work quickly and resolve the issue. The gondola reopened on Sunday at 5 p.m.
“Our gondola staff strives to acknowledge our failures, learn from our challenges and celebrate our successes. We are incredibly proud of the team of talented and dedicated technicians, several of whom missed Christmas with their young children and families, to stick with the troubleshooting process until resolution. … As the gondola system continues to age, we have no doubt our staff will face similar challenges in the future. However, the dedication and effort put forth by our staff this past weekend gives us confidence there is no challenge they cannot overcome,” Loebe said.
The gondola was built in 1996, and its primary purpose was to improve air quality in the region by limiting the need for cars. By car, the trip from Oak Street to Mountain Village is an eight-mile ride that takes roughly 20 minutes. Via the gondola, the trip is only three miles and takes 12 minutes. The system transports around 2.8 million people annually. According to welcometotelluride.com, “It would take around 20 50-passenger buses to replace our gondola’s capacity of nearly 1,000 people per hour.”
Shutting down the gondola for an entire day is rare. According to Loebe, the last time there was a full-day outage on the gondola was in June 2012.
Warren thanked all those who worked on Christmas to get the gondola up and running again.
“Huge shoutout to Jim Loebe, Conor Intemann, Rob Johnson and the rest of the team for all of their hard work over such a busy weekend and holiday. Running this complex system is no easy task, and they are extremely dedicated to providing a reliable and safe service to our community,” she said.
To keep up with gondola updates and other public safety news in Mountain Village, Warren encourages people to sign up for text or email notifications via bit.ly/MVNotifications.
