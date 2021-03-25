Team Brickbusters, from left, coach Luis Tavares, Rider Abbott, Eleanor Rosen, Stella Coe, Andres Jacinto, Noah Baker, Lincoln Butson, Kaila Rebolledo Unda and coach Vicki Phelps. The Pinhead Institute’s Telluride FIRST Lego League robotics squad qualified for states for the first time ever during a regional competition over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Suchitra Baker)