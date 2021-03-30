This school year, COVID-19 was something of a helicopter parent, ever present in constantly exerting its influence in the hallways, classrooms and playgrounds of schools across the U.S. While cases of the virus in San Miguel County have dropped to single digits and restrictions have eased statewide, the threat from the virus remains a source of concern and uncertainty for school administrators. At Monday evening’s district accountability meeting, administrators provided updates for the remainder of the school year and into the future. For the rest of the 2020-21 school year, grades 7-12 will return to 100 percent in-person instruction, with the exception of students who choose to remain 100 percent remote; no hybrid option will be offered. By the fall, school officials are hoping to provide as normal a school experience as is possible.
“Our plan and hope is to be as much as possible business as usual, realizing it’s likely not going to be 100 percent” back to normal, Superintendent John Pandolfo said of planning for the fall 2021 school year. “But I have faith that we’ll look at the information that’s there. Whether we would continue to test students in the fall, for example, we don’t know whether that’s going to be available or not, but we’ll do whatever we can and whatever we need to do to keep a safe environment but maximize student learning.”
By the fall, the district also hopes to return to “as much as possible” normal bus routes and athletic events, with the early release day returning to Tuesdays to minimize the disruption to student athletes learning. Still, Pandolfo noted that in all likelihood masks will still be used, and school lunches in the cafeteria are likely to remain altered as precautions against the virus.
At present, school officials are heartened by the decreasing interventions needed as cases continue to drop and noted that most district employees are now fully vaccinated.
“We’re extremely encouraged by how we’ve had so few quarantines over the last few weeks. January, February was a tough period in terms of a lot of things happening really fast and a lot of quarantines. I’m hoping we’re way beyond that,” Pandolfo said, adding that if the need for further quarantines occurs, the schools are now much better equipped to support students learning remotely.
As for the spring, Pandolfo expressed optimism that the state’s newly adopted COVID-19 Dial 3.0 will allow for outdoor graduation ceremonies this year. The latest revision of the risk dial, which was released March 24, is expected to remain in place until mid-April, according to the state’s COVID-19 information website. The new dial lessens restrictions and makes it easier for counties to move into Level Green, the lowest risk level on the dial.
“Coloradans have made great sacrifices to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19 over the past year,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment executive director, said in a news release. “While this is still a time for caution, these changes to the dial better reflect where we are in the pandemic today, and the balance we are trying to strike between disease suppression and economic hardship.”
Schools, too, have felt the hardships, where the constant changes to education due to the virus have caused myriad unique challenges for both students and educators. At Monday’s meeting, teachers and administrators discussed the challenges of being both “in Zoom and in the room” for students, in essence having to teach two groups simultaneously, and connect with students both in-person and through a screen.
While the district is hoping to continue working toward a return to normalcy as pandemic restrictions allow, as in many sectors upended by the virus, there was recognition Monday that some changes are likely here to stay, such as increased support and services for remote learning.
“There are many things we’re never going to go back to the ‘old’ on,” Pandolfo acknowledged. “I think we are much better prepared to support students who cannot be in-person everyday because of some of the asynchronous supports that we’ve put in place at all grade levels. The question in the end may become, ‘Is that going to best serve students who make the decision to be 100 percent remote?’ And that’s something we’re going to have to address.”
