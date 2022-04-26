Colorado's brightest students gathered on Discord, a video group platform similar to Zoom, for the 2022 Colorado Knowledge Bowl Championship tournament held before spring break, where the Telluride High School team took home second place in the 2A division and 12th in the state during the March championship.
Knowledge Bowl is a quiz competition held across Colorado. Typically, the competition consists of one written round and four oral rounds, but the rounds were doubled for the championship. During the oral rounds, an organizer asks a question pertaining to the round's specific topic, like science and technology, social studies or history, and students have to buzz in first and respond with the correct answer before their opponents. The Telluride team consisted of juniors Ava Osborne and Grace Gilhool, and freshmen Luka Ramec and Patrick Minnehan. According to Dennis Andrejko, the team's coach, the student's age gaps gave them an upper hand during the competition.
"Having some older and some younger students helps diversify the knowledge coverage. There are things that the younger students have yet to learn in the curriculums, but that the older students may have forgotten," Andrejko said.
For example, he explained the juniors had taken curriculum the freshmen have not had the opportunity to sign-up for yet, like anatomy and chemistry. Conversely, the freshmen were more familiar with the trigonometry and algebra questions because they were currently in those courses. Hence, the content is fresh on their minds.
Gilhool said her favorite topic is "definitely math, but the rare pop culture questions are fun, too."
Knowledge Bowl requires students to know a wide variety of topics. Written rounds are multiple-choice exams and are completed by each team as a whole. The result of the written rounds determines the team's seeding in the first oral round. Thinking about a question for too long, although you might have the correct answer, could cost a team if one of the other two teams participating in the round are quicker.
Osborne joined the team because she likes trivia, her friends are on the team and it looks good on college applications.
According to the Harvard Political Review academic competitions like the Knowledge Bowl "stretch students in ways a classroom environment cannot" and allow students with a different skill set outside of the classroom environment to "shine."
"Model United Nations emphasizes strategic thinking. Debate emphasizes public speaking. Quiz Bowl emphasizes expansive, long-term memorization; it is impossible to cram for a tournament encompassing the entire academic canon the way students can cram for a unit exam. And all of them simply change the forum for intellectual engagement, which can prove liberating," according to the Jan. 19, 2020, piece titled “The Academic Edge.”
Telluride High School has three Knowledge Bowl teams. For the championship, Andrejko had a few alternates available to sub in during specific points throughout the competition.
After two written rounds and eight oral rounds, Telluride came in second in 2A with 122 total points. They placed behind the Colorado Springs School, which scored 136 points. Telluride was followed by Byers High School, which finished with 108 points. In four oral rounds, Telluride scored higher than Colorado Springs School and scored close to the first-place finishers in each round. In the entire state, which includes five divisions, Telluride placed 12th.
"We had been doing pretty well regionally, but we had never competed against so many schools before, and I definitely did not expect us to get second in the state," Osborne said.
Over 100 teams from Colorado had regional tournament scores for 2022, including 20 in the 2A division. At the March championship, 51 total teams competed, including eight 2A teams.
Andrejko explained many competitions were canceled due to the pandemic. He started coaching the team in November 2021 and his first event with the team was the San Juan Basin Regional Tournament hosted by Telluride Middle/High School.
"I wasn't sure how they would do since I had not seen them in competition too much prior to the regional qualifier then state tournament due to the cancelation of events," Andrejko said. "They definitely exceeded my expectations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.