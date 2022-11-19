AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods recently announced a donation of 419 total turkeys in the month of November after a successful “Living is Giving” campaign over the last month. Last year, over 300 turkeys were donated as a result of the drive.
At the beginning of October, AZADI and Bella kicked off the annual “Living is Giving” food drive and committed to donating turkeys to those less fortunate during the holiday season. In addition, for each visit to AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods during the month of October, an additional turkey was donated on each visitor’s behalf.
As a result, AZADI is donating 419 turkeys across its four locations in the West, including 118 in Scottsdale to St. Mary’s Food Bank, 162 in Sedona to the Sedona Community Food Bank, 66 in Jackson Hole to Teton Youth & Family Services and 73 in Telluride to Telluride Angel Baskets.
AZADI selected Telluride Angel Baskets to be the recipient of the turkeys locally because of the work the organization does in the effort to fight hunger in the Telluride community and beyond. Telluride Angel Baskets’ core services supply food banks, holiday meals, school supplies and elder care. The holiday program reaches out to 600-700 people, half of them being children, and brightens the holidays for families who otherwise would not be able to celebrate.
“We are honored to offer our support to Telluride Angel Baskets and hope that our contribution will impact many families in need this holiday season,” AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods owner David Neishabori said.
Angel Baskets operates food banks in Telluride and Norwood, enabling the organization to ease food insecurity. Food supplies are donated by and purchased from local food stores, local producers and from individual donations of non-perishables. Seniors living in San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County who are registered for the Holiday Gifting Program are sent $100 food gift certificates in April, September and December. For more information about Telluride Angel Baskets, visit tellurideangelbaskets.org.
AZADI Fine Rugs is committed both locally and globally to supporting communities that they see as their extended family. They believe that part of building a business is building a legacy of giving. Through their involvement with local charities AZADI and Bella assist people in need and provide hope for a brighter future.
“We are extremely honored to offer our support to the local charities in the communities where we are located, and we hope that our contributions will impact many families in need this holiday season.”
AZADI and Bella is weaving a brighter future for humanity around the world and is committed to resourcing high-quality products that are produced by female weavers and artisans. Procuring these items, including authentic Navajo rugs, handwoven baskets from the Wounaan tribe of the rainforest and fine rugs from weaving centers in war-torn areas of Afghanistan, gives women the opportunity to work outside the home and become financially independent.
AZADI Fine Rugs is certified and recognized globally as a child-labor-free rug company. Their purpose is creating worldwide beauty with an unforgettable experience. Established in 1790, AZADI Fine Rugs is known as the oldest purveyor of fine rugs in the world. They still operate from this 200-plus-year tradition, passed along through each generation of this family-owned business, of passion, respect and gratitude for all whom they serve.
For more information, call AZADI Fine Rugs at 970-728-4620 or visit azadifinerugs.com.
