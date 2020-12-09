Tuesday evening, public health and local government officials held the December COVID-19 Community Forum via Zoom, explaining current virus metrics and answering questions from community members. Dr. Sharon Grundy of the Telluride Medical Center provided an update on coronavirus vaccines. And, San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin explained that the county would remain at Level Red, severe risk, on the COVID-19 risk dial for now.
“One thing I’ve been getting asked over the past week is, ‘Are we moving straight to Level Purple?’” she said. “The answer is, no, not necessarily. Level Purple is for when our regional and state hospitals are compromised and are no longer able to provide adequate care. It’s really a larger approach of what’s the health of our state as a whole, and what’s our ability to care for those who have any kind of healthcare need? And that’s really what would put us over the edge there into that Level Purple.”
Franklin nonetheless characterized the county’s current coronavirus metrics, with the positivity rate at 13.3 percent and an incidence rate of 1,052 out of every 100,000 cases, as “astronomically high,” indicating a need to remain at Level Red.
A reason for optimism is on the horizon, however, with a presentation on the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccines by Dr. Grundy, who expressed hope that the first rounds of vaccines would soon start to become available locally, though she did not name a date. A vaccine by both Pfizer and Moderna are due for final review before the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, respectively, after which they would begin distribution to high-priority groups.
“I have my fingers crossed that it’ll start to get distributed rapidly and I think the ball’s going to start to roll quickly,” she said of the vaccines once FDA approval is granted. “It may be a bit sporadic at first but then I think it will get to a nice flow.”
If the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10, she said, the company will be able to begin shipping a “significant number” of vaccines to Colorado and across the nation, beginning first with healthcare workers in ICUs and hospitals, then expanding to out-patient healthcare workers and other high-priority groups as determined by the state.
“This is how we will end the pandemic, and how we will achieve herd immunity,” Dr. Grundy said of the vaccines. “It’s very exciting news.”
Understandably, with little precedent for such a mass vaccination campaign, many have voiced questions and concerns about the safety of the new coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Grundy emphasized that all vaccines will have gone through the entire FDA process for developing safe and effective vaccines before being distributed en masse.
“None of these companies have skipped the FDA requirements that are required for all vaccines,” she said. “All vaccines start with basic research, then they go into clinical trials, phases one, two and three, where the vaccine or drug gets given to larger groups of people as they can demonstrate that there is no harm or adverse effects. And as the trials get bigger, they show that it’s an actual effective treatment. So they have all completed a phase three trial, Moderna and Pfizer,” she said, noting that following the phase three trial, the vaccine is then presented for final review to the FDA.
If approved, the vaccine then begins the process of being distributed to the general population. During the review process, all vaccines are also reviewed by an independent body, providing an additional layer of scrutiny independent from the FDA.
Officials also emphasized the county’s commitment to a fair and equitable distribution once vaccines begin arriving in Colorado, starting with those who “are highest risk and need to work, and then highest risk from complications” from the virus.
“We want to make sure that the vaccine distribution is not a polarizing event. I think we can all agree that we’ve had way too many polarizing things in 2020 — let’s not make the vaccine, which is going to get us out of this pandemic, polarized,” said Dr. Grundy. “We want to make sure that we mitigate health inequities and that we’re promoting justice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.