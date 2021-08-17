A lot has changed in Mountain Village over the past decade. In 2011, the town adopted a “road map” for the next 30 years. The Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan turns 10 this year, but the plan now needs to be adapted and adjusted to the town’s changing dynamics.
In December 2020, Mountain Village hired consultants from MIG and Economic and Planning Systems (EPS) to help re-evaluate the plan. Last week, Mountain Village held a Comprehensive Plan Open House for the public.
The open house consisted of seven stations accompanied by an in-depth poster. The first station was an overview of the plan, and the second was an overview and explanation of the survey. The remaining five stations consisted of the targeted areas the project is looking to update: sustainability of Mountain Village's economic model, approach to hotels and short-term rentals, community housing and its affordability, activation of public spaces, and public benefits associated with new development.
Attendees were given the 2011 Comprehensive Plan booklet and a paper with note and feedback sections about each targeted area. If attendees completed all seven stations, they were entered in a raffle to win one of five $100 gift cards to a local Mountain Village restaurant.
During the five-hour event, over 100 people attended the open house. One of those attendees was Marc Flitter, a part-time resident who has been coming to Mountain Village for the past 20 years. Flitter wishes to see more pedestrian paths and walkways within the town.
Another attendee, Norm McLean, started visiting the area in 1972, when the first lifts and ski runs opened. In 1996, McLean moved to Mountain Village as a full-time resident. In the revised plan, McLean wants to see a long list of questions answered, including: “Who gets how much money?” “Where does the money go?” and “Is there a stop to the growth?” He knows revisions will take time, but he would like to see Mountain Village “pause, sit back and review the current situation” to figure out how best to proceed.
“The purpose was to foster community engagement. The Comprehensive Plan is like a voting right. People have a vested right in community balance,” said Michelle Haynes, the town’s planning, development services and housing director.
Jay Renkens, principal director of planning and design service at MIG, has worked with similar towns, including Vail, Steamboat Springs and Durango. He found Mountain Village unique because “Mountain Village is a relativity new community. It's very affluent. Community housing and planning will take a regional effort.”
Despite the challenges Mountain Village faces, Renkens was encouraged by the responses and feedback MIG received from the survey and open house.
“People are starting to connect the dots between services and retail and housing,” he said.
While the modifications to the plan have not yet been announced, Haynes is confident one of the most impactful revisions to the original outline will center around “hotbeds.” Hotbeds refer to hotels and short-term rentals, like Vrbo and Airbnb. In the 2011 plan, hotbeds were a primary focus due to the amount of sales tax they brought into the community. With the revisions, that thought process is being amended to fit the community's current issues around local workforce housing.
Haynes explained hotbeds are not the only way to garner sales tax for the community.
“There are lots of things that could generate the sales tax that hotbeds brought into the local economy,” she said.
Haynes is confident that thriving retail stores and restaurants would generate similar amounts of money.
In order for retail stores and restaurants to grow, the housing crisis must be addressed in the updated plan, Haynes said. She compares the situation to a ladder.
“Housing is like a ladder. You move here, and then you get a girlfriend or boyfriend, you need a bigger space, then you have a kid and want to buy instead of rent. We need all the rungs on the ladder. Right now, retail and service industry workers, and professionals within the community, do not have $30,000 or $40,000 to place on a down payment for even the deed-restricted units in Mountain Village,” she said.
Mackinzi Taylor, a senior project associate at MIG, has been with the firm for five years. Mountain Village is the first town where she’s had to ask people whether they are “full time or part residents of the town.”
“Those answers directly affect the survey results,” she said.
The survey results, which can be found at the bottom of the 2011 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Process Page on the Mountain Village website at townofmountainvillage.com, are separated according to residential status.
A presentation on policy recommendations consultants have gathered throughout the entire process and next steps will be part of Thursday’s Mountain Village Town Council meeting.
The full meeting agenda can be found on the town’s website as well.
A redlined version of the plan with proposed amendments is expected to be presented to council at the Sept. 16 regular meeting. Meeting information will be shared through town channels prior to that meeting in early September.
