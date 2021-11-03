Most people get their health insurance through an employer. But for the thousands who purchase policies on the state’s exchange, there’s good news: Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, health insurance savings will continue into 2022, and may even increase.
“For the first time, health insurance savings are available to many individuals and families who were previously ineligible because of their income,” a news release from Connect for Colorado, the state’s exchange, points out. “If you applied in the past but didn’t qualify for financial help, now is the time to reapply. Two out of three customers who applied for financial help in 2021 but didn’t qualify could receive financial help in 2022.”
It’s a powerful incentive to sign up for coverage for next year, particularly when you consider that the pandemic isn’t over.
“I was listening to public radio about the state of COVID in Colorado this morning,” Connect spokesperson Monica Caballeros said. “It’s grim.”
The lingering presence of the Delta variant makes health insurance more crucial than ever. This year, the same companies — Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Rocky Mountain Health Plans — will offer coverage in San Miguel and Ouray counties, according to Caballeros.
“The total number of plans being offered has increased in both counties from 18 to 20,” she added. “So there’s more choice.”
Also new this year: A state-funded program which will result in “individuals making between about $19,000-$24,000 annually receiving even greater cost-reductions” on their plans in 2022.
The effect of the program will be to lower copayments (the fixed amount you would pay to see a doctor or fill a prescription after you’ve reached your deductible).
“Folks in the income bracket that we’ve targeted” — that is, people who earn slightly too much to qualify for Medicaid — “may see their copays drop to $5” if they enroll in a Silver-level plan, Caballeros said.
The deadline to enroll for coverage beginning Jan. 1 is Dec. 15, but there’s a catch. If you’re already enrolled for health insurance on the exchange, you’ll be automatically re-enrolled on Dec. 1 if you don’t make any changes to your coverage before then.
It sounds fail-safe — even if you do nothing, you won’t lose your insurance — but you could save even more by shopping in advance.
“For example, say your monthly premium is $136,” Caballeros said. “You could be automatically reenrolled, and the premium might fall to $109. But if you shop around, it could drop even more.”
One way to shop is to contact Connect for Health directly. But a much easier way, especially if you’re comparing several plans, and trying to maximize savings, is to make an appointment with an insurance navigator specifically trained to do this sort of work — for example, someone from the local Tri-County Health Network, which works in San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties.
“We’re expecting this enrollment period to be busy. It’s already started out a little busy,” said Bethany Maher, Tri-County’s social services manager.
Over the next few weeks, Tri-County will offer several in-person enrollment events, virtual events, and help for individuals by appointment — basically anything you may need to get signed up in time for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
“We have extended hours, and folks are working late several days,” Maher said. “Because there are a lot of new plans available, we’re encouraging people not to auto-renew. Our guides can help you sift through these plans. We have guides who speak English and Spanish.”
There’s a drop-in health insurance clinic at the Wilkinson Public Library today (Thursday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “or you can call ahead and make an appointment,” Maher added. “People can come to us, or we can go to them. If you have any questions, reach out. We want to get folks enrolled. We’re really flexible about the ways we can help people, and there’s plenty of time” to get covered for next year.
To set up an appointment, email enrollment@tchnetwork.org.
