The pandemic has taken away certain things, and also offered gifts.
For proof, look no further than your local arts district, which has elevated and promoted creative expression in the box canyon for the past 40 years.
Telluride Arts’ presence is ubiquitous. Its influence is seemingly everywhere: in monthly Art Walk events, where galleries stay open a little later into the evening to exhibit new works; in the whimsical posters at the entrance to town, urging visitors to “do your part, with all your heart” to keep everyone safe during Covid; in the wide-open Transfer Warehouse, which (one might argue) did more than its share of keeping people safe — and also inspired by poetry readings, and music, and other gatherings — at a time when it was unsafe, perhaps deadly, to gather indoors.
Telluride Arts also sponsors the Art + Architecture festival, and annual gathering of chefs, artisans, architects and others in private homes and in select gatherings around town.
And here is where we get to what the pandemic has taken away: A+A was cancelled entirely in 2020. It was still slated for this year, albeit in “abbreviated” form — gatherings in private homes, a highly significant portion of this event, were postponed for this year. With much of A+A, in effect, gutted, the decision was taken to push the event back to next year.
“We cancelled everything,” said Telluride Arts’ Executive Director Kate Jones. A+A “will be back next year.”
In its place is something bigger than a single annual event: it’s a vision for the future. Jones was noticing — like everyone else was — the number of gatherings that were cancelled over the past year.
At the same time, she was cognizant of how many gatherings pivoted to the open-air space of the historic Transfer Warehouse, which could still serve — given Telluride’s reliably sunny, dry weather — as an outdoor venue in virtually all 12 months of the year (particularly when you added blankets and space-heaters to the mix, and audiences bundled up in what the puffy jackets many were used to wearing, anyway).
“We spoke with the board” about how the increasing number of art exhibitions, and readings, and concerts were taking place in the Warehouse, which had morphed into a sort of safe space for community members — many of them lonely, and almost all in isolation — to gather for culture, inspiration, companionship.
“I said, ‘Are you noticing what I’m noticing?’ Jones recalled. “To a person, they said, ‘Absolutely.’” What’s more, everyone agreed that the plan to renovate the historic Warehouse needed to be more, well, open-ended: not literally more open to the sky — as we have all come to understand, outdoors is the safest place — but (if a building can be said to have a ‘feel’) more casual, and improvisatory.
Or, as Jones put it, “scrappier.”
“The pandemic afforded us a proof-of-concept,” Jones said. “It gave us a chance to fully activate the space: we were able to host films, and dance, and live music. It also offered us a chance to step back and ask ourselves, ‘How much do we really need to build?’”
It turned out, “The warehouse can function really well in a pretty rough state.”
The next step was to re-engage the architects who had originally submitted renovation plans: what did they make — what would they make — of what the board envisioned?
The answer comes Wednesday, when Tom Kundig, of the building’s newly-chosen architecture firm, Olson-Kundig, will discuss the new, “reimaginged” vision for the Warehouse.
“We’re still planning to add a partial roof” to the building, Jones said (its locale is, after all, in the San Juan Mountains at over 8,000 feet). Olson-Kundig, she added, “Is renowned for designs featuring big doors that open to the outdoors. It’s very much why we’re working with them.” The new design must, in effect, meld indoors and out, because performance spaces will be in both places. It must also serve as a suitable, respectful, beautiful enclosure not just for live music — “Which gets the most attention, I think because it speaks to our thirst to gather, and have a drink, and dance together,” Jones said — but to the visual arts, the historic backbone of the Telluride Arts District itself “and a notable part of what we’re doing.”
Instead of A+A, there will be art-plus-architecture at Wednesday’s gathering: Michael Fortenberry, who was raised in Telluride, will exhibit new works in the warehouse. “The ability to shape our own progression as a species is what has separated us from other forms of life,” the artist has said of the inspiration for his work. It’s a spirit that inspires all artistic endeavors. And it will guide the creative transformation of the Transfer Warehouse, too.
A reception for architect Tom Kundig takes place Wednesday at the Transfer Warehouse from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kundig’s talk goes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and all are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.