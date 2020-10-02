If something positive can be said about life during a pandemic, it’s that it has been a stimulus for creatives. This time of year Pinhead Institute “Pinterns” would normally be convening at a packed Sheridan Opera House to talk about their respective STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathmatics) internships in locations around the country. Instead, Pinhead Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke took a page from Telluride Arts’ monthly ArtWalks and devised STEM Walk, which will take place Thursday from 3-5:30 p.m. at locations around town. A few of the 30 Pinterns from around the region will be stationed at each of the locations to present their summer internship experiences.
Seeing the young scholars emerge post-internships gives Holbrooke hope for their futures.
“With the experience of learning something at a higher level, they have the tools to be more successful members of society,” she said. “I’m so proud.”
Indeed, Pinterns tackle topics that are college-level and are mentored by the country’s — often the world’s — top scientists, educators and specialists in their respective fields. The program was created by Pinhead Institute’s founder, Nana Naisbitt, almost 20 years ago, and is a tradition Holbrooke has built upon since taking over as executive director six years ago. The collaboration of the mentors and the nonprofit are key, Holbrooke said.
“I’m so grateful to the mentors,” she said. “It’s a wonderful alchemy.”
Two of this year’s Pinterns — Carmen Puentes Flores and Eliram Reyes Powell of Montrose — focused on the applications of proteins and ion channels through a biophysics lens of study, according to Puentes Flores.
“During the six weeks, we were able to experience the methods used to investigate the proteins and to interpret the data,” she said explaining that the process was simplified, “so a high school student could understand it.”
She said that working with Reyes Powell was a boon to learning.
“I arrived at the internship a week late and having the support of a friend was extremely valuable, especially since he had learned the material a month before me,” Puentes Flores said. “Throughout the internship, we helped each other out with the material, and he always made sure that I was caught up.”
Puentes Flores would like to study chemistry in college and is eager to find what doors could be opened up through her studies.
“I have been interested in pharmaceutical and medicinal chemistry for a couple of years, and the Pintership helped me strengthen my opinion about pursuing theoretical chemistry as my future career, but this can change depending on what I find more appealing during college,” she said.
Reyes Powell learned about better ways of testing phases and development of proteins for eventual pharmaceutical purposes and called his internship “motivating and enlightening, to say the least.”
“It (drug testing) hasn't been done in the most professional, nor moral, way possible. Take animal testing as an example,” he said “So, the most revolutionary approach I have heard about is studying and using proteins to effectively manufacture drugs, such that side effects, the distribution of the drug throughout the body, is as safe and efficient as possible.”
Reyes Powell, too, is also looking to an advanced education, and is looking to pursue degrees in field such as physics, chemistry or possibly chemical engineering. The Mexico City native, based on personal experience with that city’s air pollution problem, would like to be part of a solution.
“My internship motivated me to pursue scientific research at the highest level, post-PhD, so that is my long-term goal,” he said. “My main query for research would be air pollution and how bacteria, proteins or materials could be studied to reduce the contaminants' damage and presence in the environment. I have suffered the consequences of bad air quality since I was very young, so I am very motivated to help the big cities around the world with this issue since it is imperative to solve it.”
Telluride’s Nate Ives worked with Rowan Waren and Rhys Chamber in building cube satellite tracker.
“It’s basically a little arm that moves an antenna to face where satellites are and gets and send data to and from those satellites,” Ives explained. “In the project I focused on mostly the engineering aspects of the building the arm.”
A lifetime of building projects with his dad has led to more and more complex challenges. Ives, too, has an eye toward college where he’ll be studying engineering.
In addition to Reyes Powell, Puentes Flores, and Ives, this year’s Pinterns are: Anaya Martinez; Nina Hufman and Kenya Escarcega of Dolores; Caitlin Ogoe; Natalie Graham; Seyde Delgado; Zachary Vincent; Nathan Mathieu and Jordan Copeland of Montrose; Olathe’s Ashlee Green and Carli Tirone; Devon McHenry of Cortez; Christian Lindler; Emma Berwanger; Emmalee Taylor, Jamling Sherpa and Nerea McKnitt of Ridgway; and Arabella Galbo, Cailen Tougher, Hazel Thomas, Kelly Stellmacher, Kendall Ballode, Margaux Lovely, Margrete Byrom, Miles Welch, Nate Ives, Rhys Chambers and Rowan Warren of Telluride.
STEM Walkers can find the Pinterns at Floradora, Wood Ear, On Main, SideWork, The Alpinist and The Goat, Phoenix Bean and Ghost Town. There will be refreshments at each station. Look for Pinheads in white lab coats at each location.
Holbrooke stresses that current high school juniors interested in applying for a 2021 Pinternship must attend the STEM Walk.
For more information visit pinheadinstitute.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.