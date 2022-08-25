The San Miguel Sherriff’s Office posted warnings across social media about “increased burglaries, trespassing crimes, and intoxication-related incidents in the county over the last couple of months” earlier this week. Since police are more reactive and seldom get to be proactive, they rely on citizens for help and are urging people to lock cars and property and be mindful of their surroundings.
Undersheriff Dan Covault, who’s served in local law enforcement for over 22 years, explained that while crime rates fluctuate, since July 1, crimes reported across the county are well above average.
“If our calls for service continue on the current trend, we’ll likely surpass 3,000 calls for the 2022 year. In the past five years we’ve averaged between 2,100 and 2,300 calls annually,” he said. “The call load is handled by seven to 10 deputies, depending on our staffing level at any given moment.”
Crimes are occurring across the county from Ophir to Egnar, with just as many incidents reported in the east end of the county as in the west end, he added. Perpetrators include locals and visitors, repeat and first-time offenders.
Crimes that are causing the most concern include thefts (the actual taking of someone’s property), intoxicated persons (not including DUI or DUID’s), trespasses (unlawful entry), and burglary or attempted burglary (unlawful entry into a dwelling or building with the intent to commit a crime).
“These incidents include everything from an intoxicated person trespassing into a hotel and passing out in the hallway to unwanted persons entering occupied homes,” Covault explained.
Since July 1, the Sheriff’s Office has tallied six thefts, 12-15 intoxicated people (involved in domestic incidents or part of a trespass), 15 trespasses and four burglaries. Violent crimes, Covault added, have held steady since 2015-16.
“To a citizen living in Denver or even Montrose, these numbers might seem low, but for us, they’re significant,” he said.
Town of Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte reported that while town has seen a slight uptick in crimes, it’s not experiencing a significant jump like the county is, except for hit-and-run accidents. In 2021, there were three such incidents reported. There have been 13 reported incidents in 2022 already. Other upticks in crimes committed in town so far this year include assaults (16 compared to 10 last year), vandalism/criminal mischief (16 compared to 21), disorderly conduct (eight compared to 14), burglary (three compared to two), DUI (eight compared to 14), harassment (26 compared to 33), sex offense (six compared to seven) and fraud (15 compared to 17).
“I was surprised to see SMSO’s post,” Mountain Village Chief of Police Chris Broady said. “While MVPD has seen an increase in certain individuals being more aggressive towards our officers, Mountain Village is not seeing an upward trend in reported criminal activity, specifically thefts.”
As of July 1, the Norwood Police Department contracted with the Sheriff’s Office for peace-keeping services.
“Historically, Norwood has only had one marshal,” Covault said. “Currently, they no longer have a marshal’s department. In mid-October, Norwood will have to decide if they will renew the contract for the 2023 year.”
Covault said the majority of alleged perpetrators are given personal recognizance bonds and are released one-to-two days after arriving at the jail, if an arrest was made. He added that the not-unprecedented-uptick in inmates at the county jail is due partly to legislation on bond reform.
“Where we would have housed any number of people for several months until their court hearing, those people are no longer staying with us,” he explained. “They’re being released faster than we can move them through the court system.”
Covault said crime statistics fluctuate according to demographics, as well as political and economic environments.
“Another big issue is that San Miguel County has been growing for the past decade so when you bring in more people, some can be less than desirable elements to your community and with that, comes an increase in crime,” he added.
All three law enforcement officials pointed out that theft and burglary can often be crimes of opportunity, while assuring the public that the county and towns are safe places to live.
“If the citizenry pays attention to what’s going on in their neighborhoods and lets us know when somebody’s there who’s not supposed to be there, and they secure their belongings and homes when they’re not there, and they secure their vehicles when they go to bed at night, these are all deterrents to crime,” Covault said.
“If you see something, say something. No matter how minor or insignificant you think it may be, it’s our job to respond and investigate,” Comte added.
Be mindful of your surroundings, Covault advised, and report any suspicious activities or people to dispatch at 970-728-1911.
