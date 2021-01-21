It’s been eight weeks since Lift 4 began carrying skiers and boarders up the mountain, and with a little over 10 weeks left in this challenging season, Telski’s Vice President of Operations and Planning Jeff Proteau says that while ski numbers have been impacted by the pandemic, they’re tracking pretty well.
“We opened on time and I think that was a real blessing to the community to get out and celebrate,” said Proteau. “Skiing is a good way to do that.”
Once preseason snowmaking starts, usually in October, US Forest Service permits allow it to continue for 120 days, which is considerable given that the resort is open for about 125 days.
“You don’t want snowmaking snowmobilers on the mountain with skiers,” said Proteau. “So we always try to finish snowmaking right around Christmas or somewhere in the first week of January as we did this year.”
Manmade snow is denser than natural snow and consequently compacts and holds up better so that it can be groomed more frequently, making for better conditions.
“Can it get icier?” Proteau asked. “Yes, it can and that’s why it needs to be on a regular grooming schedule.”
Now, at the end of January, the issue is with thinning natural snow.
“Where we don’t make snow and it’s thinner, we can’t groom as frequently, especially down low and during any winter when we end up in January with a 30-inch base or less,” Proteau explained. “So those folks who are counting on Bushwacker and Plunge to be groomed on a regular schedule, they’re disappointed right now.”
“I’m glad we did snowmaking on Milk Run this year,” he added. “Because now we’ve got a winch-groomed run that, if we don’t have Bushwacker or Plunge groomed, we do have Milk Run.”
Proteau says that achieving best conditions is dependent on snow management, which involves skier compaction so that runs are ready for the next storm.
“We feel pretty good about this weekend,” he said. “It looks like we might get some snow.”
What with adding a number of new fan guns this year, he says snowmaking operations went well, even as the region is in severe drought. Snowmaking crews utilized new technology to improve efficiency, saving a lot of man-hours and run time, and made various changes to snowmaking priorities to ensure that skiers and boarders were spread out on the mountain.
For example, crews made snow a little bit thinner on Upper Lift Seven this season because they were trying to get other terrain open quickly. So when crews didn’t groom it a couple of nights because the snow was thin, Upper Lift Seven became icy. Since there was enough terrain open and in the interest of safety, Telski decided to temporarily close it.
“We flew fan guns in with a helicopter to get snow made coming out of Bail Out and down through the Telluride Trail to get our access into town quicker, so that people didn’t have to stand in long lines to get on the gondola to ride back into town,” Proteau explained.
Given the uncertain season, Telski is not offering the traditional big park experience, but as Proteau points out, “we still have a really cool park.”
As for tourism, Proteau explains that unlike many ski resorts on the Front Range, Telski elected not to operate on a reservation system this COVID-affected season because it’s tough on season passholders.
“The way we handled it, passholders got to choose: Are we paying a little more for an all-access pass or are we going to opt-in to this blackout pass?”
This year’s new season blackout pass, where season passholders may not ski during peak holiday weekends, has helped manage mountain capacity. Telski will consider offering the same pass again next year.
“We were concerned we might have too many people,” said Proteau. “People who don’t have school-aged kids probably took advantage of the blackout pass and we, in turn, ‘Shaved a little off the peak.’”
He says over the Christmas and New Year holidays, skier numbers crept to the ideal maximum and held there for two to three days before coming back down again.
“We felt that our projections and pricing strategy were effective,” Proteau noted.
He reports that Martin Luther King Jr. weekend saw fewer visitors on the slopes, though not significantly so. Proteau reasons that tourists who might normally fly to Telluride for a long weekend didn’t this year because of the pandemic. As for bookings for Presidents Day weekend in February, Proteau believes potential visitors are still in a “wait and see” mode.
“At the end of the day, COVID’s one thing but snow is awfully important in our business of skiing,” he said, adding that’s he’s confident that the snow will come. “But right now in the season, with lodging being reduced and with people still concerned about flying, I would expect we’re down skiers by at least 20 percent. But if we get a lot of snow, that could change quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.