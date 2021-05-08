Jerry Greene, a longtime resident of Telluride, died Saturday morning, as a result of complications from health issues, according to friends.
Greene was a notable figure in Telluride, establishing two iconic institutions, KOTO radio and Baked in Telluride, which he owned and operated from 1977 until he sold the bakery and dining spot in 2018. The bakery’s sunny front porch was — and is — often filled with bagel-munching locals and visitors, and during the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, was the scene of many an impromptu picking circle. When the old structure burned to the ground in 2010, the town mourned. But Greene persevered and the gleaming new, yet familiar, BIT arose from the ashes 16 months later.
He also cofounded KOTO, a non-commercial, non-underwritten, free format community radio station, that in 1975, when it began broadcasting, proved a vital community hub, with local news, citizen DJs and folksy features such as ride board and man-on-the-street interviews. Until recently, Greene’s Thursday morning show, Nordic Commando Radio, was a go-to program for its river and weather reports, an eclectic selection of folk, world and bluegrass music, and Greene’s sometimes acerbic wit.
Greene was a devoted environmentalist, a mountain runner and river rat who could often be seen pedaling from his home on Columbia Avenue to BIT, where he held court with customers and provided jobs for countless Telluriders. His advocacy for immigrant rights and immigration reform extended to his staff, many of whom were employed for their expertise as bakers.
He also played a role in local government, and at the time of his death, was serving on Telluride’s Open Space Commission and as town moderator, an elected position.
The Daily Planet will publish a full life story and obituary in a future edition.
