MAY 9

Seller: Eric Saunders     

Buyer: E2M Properties LLC

Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $850,000

Seller: Witty Family Trust    

Buyer: Triad Frisco Partners LLC

Property: East Pandora Ave. (vacant), Telluride

Price: $2.5 million

Seller: Houston Trust

Buyer: Base Camp 2022 LLC

Property: 1406 East Anderson Road, Placerville

Price: $820,000

Seller: 373 East Colorado Ave LLC

Buyer: ZQHQ LLC

Property: 373 East Colorado Ave. No. 5,Telluride

Price: $1.2 million

Seller: Dragon Loft Unit 2 LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth and Nelson Griggs

Property: 215 West San Juan Ave. No. 102H, Telluride

Price: $6.25 million

Seller: Jay and Kathleen Mangel      

Buyer: Clayton and Jennifer Nall

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 312-51, Mountain Village

Price: $155,000

MAY 10

Seller: Deana and Kent Hollingshead        

Buyer: Kelly and William Gregorak  

Property: 3087 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville

Price: $1.485 million

MAY 11

Seller: Lot 151R 2&3 LLC   

Buyer: Kaylie and Sam Reed

Property: Country Club Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.995 million

MAY 12

Seller: Sarah Kennington   

Buyer: Aaron and Kristine Korges

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-15, Mountain Village

Price: $86,000

Seller: Patrick Neely and Janet Nichel    

Buyer: Maw Trust #1

Property: San Juan Vista Road, Placerville

Price: $350,000

MAY 16

Seller: Heather Chase and Debbie McClary    

Buyer: Timothy Mt Pleasant

Property: 35 Pilot Knob Lane No. 505, Telluride

Price: $592,000

MAY 17

Seller: Richard Salem  

Buyer: Allison and Matthew Templin

Property: 917 Primrose Lane, Telluride

Price: $1.77 million

Seller: Allison Branson  

Buyer: Cansan LLC

Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 17, Mountain Village

Price: $856,350

Seller: Francesco Moceri

Buyer: Kinsey Family Trust

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 111, Mountain Village

Price: $1.08 million

MAY 18

Seller: Brent and Tonya Martin    

Buyer: Jessica and Stephen Pollard

Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. 102A, Telluride

Price: $800,000