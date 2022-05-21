MAY 9
Seller: Eric Saunders
Buyer: E2M Properties LLC
Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $850,000
Seller: Witty Family Trust
Buyer: Triad Frisco Partners LLC
Property: East Pandora Ave. (vacant), Telluride
Price: $2.5 million
Seller: Houston Trust
Buyer: Base Camp 2022 LLC
Property: 1406 East Anderson Road, Placerville
Price: $820,000
Seller: 373 East Colorado Ave LLC
Buyer: ZQHQ LLC
Property: 373 East Colorado Ave. No. 5,Telluride
Price: $1.2 million
Seller: Dragon Loft Unit 2 LLC
Buyer: Elizabeth and Nelson Griggs
Property: 215 West San Juan Ave. No. 102H, Telluride
Price: $6.25 million
Seller: Jay and Kathleen Mangel
Buyer: Clayton and Jennifer Nall
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 312-51, Mountain Village
Price: $155,000
MAY 10
Seller: Deana and Kent Hollingshead
Buyer: Kelly and William Gregorak
Property: 3087 San Juan Vista Road, Placerville
Price: $1.485 million
MAY 11
Seller: Lot 151R 2&3 LLC
Buyer: Kaylie and Sam Reed
Property: Country Club Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.995 million
MAY 12
Seller: Sarah Kennington
Buyer: Aaron and Kristine Korges
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-15, Mountain Village
Price: $86,000
Seller: Patrick Neely and Janet Nichel
Buyer: Maw Trust #1
Property: San Juan Vista Road, Placerville
Price: $350,000
MAY 16
Seller: Heather Chase and Debbie McClary
Buyer: Timothy Mt Pleasant
Property: 35 Pilot Knob Lane No. 505, Telluride
Price: $592,000
MAY 17
Seller: Richard Salem
Buyer: Allison and Matthew Templin
Property: 917 Primrose Lane, Telluride
Price: $1.77 million
Seller: Allison Branson
Buyer: Cansan LLC
Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road Unit 17, Mountain Village
Price: $856,350
Seller: Francesco Moceri
Buyer: Kinsey Family Trust
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 111, Mountain Village
Price: $1.08 million
MAY 18
Seller: Brent and Tonya Martin
Buyer: Jessica and Stephen Pollard
Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. 102A, Telluride
Price: $800,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.