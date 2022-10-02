Telluride Theatre has raised the curtain on its newest season of theatre that ranges from classic to contemporary, comedic to coy. Beginning with this year’s original holiday show and wrapping up in 2023 with “Cabaret,” the company is brimming with anticipation.
Speaking of anticipation, 2022 is going out with a fishnet stocking-clad bang. Oct. 28 at the Michael D. Palm Theatre, the whacked-out characters of Transylvania will reconvene for a shadow cast of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the cult classic that originally starred the phenomenal Tim Curry as the sexually voracious Frank N. Furter. The show, a joint fundraiser for Palm Arts and Telluride Theatre (TT), will be directed by the company’s choreographer and Ensemble member, Cat Lee Covert.
“Cat is one of three people taking part in our Director’s Workshop,” said TT’s Artistic Director, Sasha Cucciniello. “These aspiring directors are taking on small projects, learning and growing their skills to one day be able to direct main stage productions. I am so excited that Cat is taking the reins on this production. With her and our incredible cast it will be so special and fun.”
“Rocky Horror” is the penultimate show of 2022, a season that saw another sold-out run of Shakespeare in the Park, the most welcomed return of Burlesque, an original show based on The Odyssey, Bear It!, numerous educational and children’s programming and more. Capping the year will be another original show, “Kevin and Susan’s Holiday Party Saves the World,” a musical written by Cucciniello and Ethan Hale, Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 22 and 23 at the historic Sheridan Opera House.
Cucciniello explained how the show was conceived with her long-time collaborator, Hale.
“Our Gala theme this year was this weird corporate convention, part-alien, part-corporation where everyone who worked at TT Industries was named Kevin,” she said. “Ethan and I made a skit, in which we were Kevin and Kevin from data analytics and wrote a song called ‘Latte Mondays.’ It was so weird and fun and funny.”
Hale said the characters, “lonely dweebs that toiled all day, developed a way of finding the best time to go get coffee and maximize potential friend exposure at the corporate coffee shop.”
“We’ve expanded those characters and that bit into a full length, family friendly musical comedy set in the North Pole,” Hale said. “We have just finished the first draft and have a few songs written. It has been a total blast thus far. I am playing the part of Kevin, and Sasha will be playing Susan.”
“Melissa Trn, our new Producing Director, came up with the idea,” Cucciniello added. “We needed a holiday show and the two of us were going through countless scripts and she said, ‘You and Ethan need to continue these characters.’ He was so in and here we are.”
With the new year comes fresh work, beginning with Jaclyn Backhaus’ critically acclaimed “Men in Boats,” a “gender bending piece (that) is a true-ish retelling of John Wesley Powell’s 1869 expedition down the Grand Canyon.” What sets the play apart is that the cast is all-female, giving the heroic tale of bold exploration a decidedly different retelling. Cucciniello learned of the play through friends in the theatre world and pounced on the idea — “I immediately thought, yes!”
“Men in Boats” will be performed March 2-5 and 9-12 at the Bob Saunders Theatre (The Bob) in the Palm.
March 2023 is an action-packed month for TT, culminating with Burlesque. The two shows — Cheap Thrills featuring beginning burlesque performers, and House of Shimmy Shake, which stars the seasoned ladies of the tease — is at the opera house March 22-25. One of TT’s biggest fundraisers, every single show has historically sold out, and with good reason. The acts are inventive, outrageous and very, very sexy. For the performers, the shows are an expression of female empowerment.
Mark your calendars for The Gala on July 7. That’s Gala with a capital G. Every year the theme and location is as well-kept a secret as the annual Telluride Film Festival program. Always original, always over-the-top, it is, Cucciniello said, “a unique night of immersive art, craft cocktails, live entertainment and wild fun.”
Summer means Shakespeare in the Park, a decades-long tradition that brings the Bard of Avon to audiences in an outdoor setting — the Telluride Town Park stage — where his plays are best experienced. Next summer it’s “Hamlet,” one of Shakespeare’s best-know plays. Selecting “Hamlet” came as a result of a notion from board and staff at the Ah Haa School for the Arts, who approached Cucciniello about a unique collaboration.
“This year I was approached by Ah Haa board member Lisa Hogan and Gallery Coordinator Kris Kwasniewski about a really exciting collaboration,” she said. “Lisa brought the artist Kristopher Castle to me and asked if we wanted to collaborate to bring him and his painting to Telluride in the fall of 2023. A studied theatre designer, Kristopher started painting, inspired by his passion for the stage. The show is based on ‘Hamlet’ and his paintings are just delicious and so incredible. In this meeting I thought, ‘Well, maybe we will also do the play and make it a whole season of Hamlet.’ I envisioned production into gallery show into discussions. When I brought it to the Ensemble it was a unanimous yes.”
Returning to direct Shakespeare will be Becca Wolff, who made her Telluride debut this summer directing “All’s Well That Ends Well.”
“We are so excited that Becca will be returning to direct Shakespeare in the Park 2023,” Cucciniello said. “Becca's expertise, rapport with the company, inherent professionalism and deep knowledge brought this program to a whole new level.”
By this time next year, casting and rehearsals will begin for “Cabaret,” Joe Masteroff’s story of life and love at the seedy Kit Kat Club in 1930’s Berlin with rising Nazi power creating a tense undertone.
The process of selecting the upcoming season’s shows is months in the making and incorporates ideas from Cucciniello, Trn, the nonprofit’s board of directors and select members of the company’s Ensemble.
“This past year we met with our Ensemble as a whole two times and we always talk about the work we are doing, what we want to do and big dreams for the future” Cucciniello explained. “Our May 2022 meeting, we went through show by show of the next season and asked what could and should be there. The Ensemble throws their ideas out, then Melissa and I did a ton of research, reading and dreaming. This is what we ultimately chose.”
Bottom line, she said, the selections are aimed at what the community will enjoy.
“This coming year we really looked at what excites us as a company, but also what our community wants to engage in and how to bring the most fun entertainment.”
For more information, tickets, volunteer opportunities and to donate, visit tellluridetheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.