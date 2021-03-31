When the Telluride School District put out a call for help earlier this month in search of bus drivers, Telluride Express responded.
“We have lost some of our regular drivers over the past several weeks, for a variety of reasons: one is moving out of the area; one took another job; and one is injured,” Superintendent John Pandolfo wrote in a March 7 district update. “School bus drivers are not easy to find, and at this point we are in danger of not being able to run all four regular routes. We are looking at all possible creative solutions. …We will do everything we can to keep all routes running.”
Local Marla Meridith — the parent of an eighth-grader, as well as the director of marketing and social media of CoWest Transportation, the company that operates Telluride Express — shared the information with her coworkers in an effort to help the district with its transportation needs. It didn’t hurt that Telluride Express already had an agreement, starting this year, with the school district to provide two CDL-S certified drivers for two bus routes and sports-related travel.
“I immediately called Pam Cook (Telluride Express director of operations) and Jodi Repola (director of customer service & sales liaison) to have them leap into action to help our local kids get to school,” Meridith explained. “I knew we had these special CDL-S certified drivers that are so hard to find. Jodi was on the phone with Ken Olson (the school district’s director of operations) immediately to work on the contract. The school district was so grateful we were able to step in to help.”
The partnership has benefitted everyone involved, Repola added, as the four Telluride Express drivers now operate a majority of the school’s bus routes — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — which frees up the district’s original drivers who doubled as the maintenance team.
“With the task of busing the students being trusted to Telluride Express drivers instead, this affords the maintenance team time to focus on the very demanding COVID-19 appropriate cleaning standards,” she said. “It's wonderful to provide this necessary complement to the hardworking school employees. Telluride Express drivers and staff are grateful that they can serve our students to help them return to and safely stay in school.”
Becoming a CDL-S certified driver takes time and can be a lengthy process, Repola explained, so having drivers at the ready was not only convenient, but crucial in terms of continuing the regular bus schedule and operations this year.
“Telluride's labor market did not have anyone available. We have the licensing and skill set for these heavily qualified drivers,” she said.
Telluride Express will oversee the routes, which are nicknamed Blue Shark (Mountain Village loop) and Red Monkey (San Bernardo) for “ease of identification,” through the end of the school year. That’s 100 student riders per day five days a week. The new partnership this year may also pave the way for further future collaboration, according to Repola.
“We are grateful to provide this assistance and we will continue to enhance our services with the school district,” she said. “It's the hope of Telluride Express to be the premier provider of these highly certified drivers to the Telluride schools.
In other regional transportation news, the gondola’s last day of operation before closing for more than five weeks of required maintenance is Sunday, according to a Mountain Village news release. The gondola will reopen for the summer season on May 27 and run through Oct. 17.
Each spring and fall the gondola, which connects Mountain Village and Telluride, closes for routine, required safety inspections and maintenance, and a free bus service is offered during this time as an alternative, according to Mountain Village news release.
The Town of Mountain Village, which owns and operates the gondola, and the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation are once again partnering to offer free bus service between Mountain Village and Telluride while the gondola is closed.
The buses will run from 6:15 a.m. to 11:20 p.m. with stops in Lawson Hill Mountain Village and Telluride. There will also be an express route with fewer stops between Telluride and Mountain Village.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited passenger numbers will be loaded, and masks are required for all passengers and drivers.
To download the full spring bus and express schedules, visit townofmountainvillage.com/bus. Bus schedules will also be posted at all bus stops.
