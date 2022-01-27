Ah Haa School for the Arts has previously provided cooking classes for those interested, but since moving into its new home on Pacific Street, the school recently launched a culinary program that features offerings for all ages.
“With the overarching goal of cultivating community building, cultural connection and a sense of place, Ah Haa’s cooking classes represent an exciting addition to the school’s existing arts programming. This winter will feature a variety of culinary offerings to tempt every palate,” a recent news release explained.
Jessica Newens, the school’s culinary arts director, is excited to have a dedicated kitchen space in the new building, negating the need to be find cooking space elsewhere.
“Ah Haa has offered a number of culinary classes over the years, and to great success, however, the task of securing adequate kitchen spaces in private homes or restaurants was always a huge obstacle. Now that we have a dedicated teaching kitchen, we have a million different opportunities to engage people in the culinary arts through classes and events, as well as combined programs that include art and cooking together. It's also a tremendous opportunity to bring new students into the school,” she said.
Other than everything it enables the school to do, the view from the new kitchen space isn’t bad either.
“My favorite part of the new kitchen is its floor-to-ceiling windows. The room is spacious and bright with tremendous views toward the Transfer Warehouse and the ski resort. It's an inspiring space to cook,” Newens said.
Since moving into its new home in the Silver Jack Building at the end of the summer, Ah Haa has successfully test marketed several cooking classes, particularly after-school classes for kids, including teen cooking classes and a holiday sweets class in collaboration with Pinhead Institute. Come February, La Cocina de Luz chef Lucas Price will teach Chef’s Kitchen (Feb. 9 to March 30 and April 25 to May 16), a series of classes for teens to learn important cooking fundamentals, such as knife skills, specific cooking processes and recipe adaptation.
“I cannot wait to get Lucas on board to inspire local kids to explore their culinary creativity,” Newens said.
For adults, classes this winter will run the gamut from this weekend’s Fresh Pastas class (Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and Cheesemaking with Laurel Robinson (Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) to Stuffed Poblanos in Mole (Feb. 4, from 4-6 p.m.) taught by Krista Montalvo and a Savory Galette Three Ways class (Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) taught by pastry chef Jill Mattioli.
“We’ve got a bunch of quick and affordable, gluten free and vegan baking classes, as well,” including Banana Bread (Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.), Pumpkin Pasties (Feb. 21 from 2-4 p.m.) and Cinnamon Rolls (March 14 from 2-4 p.m.), Newens added.
Newens would also like to start an ongoing Locals’ Lunch series that brings in residents either in the industry or who share a passion for food who show off their favorite recipes.
“One of my goals is to create a Locals’ Lunch series, where a guest chef or ‘foodie’ prepares one of their favorite recipes, while sharing stories about its history and significance. Participants can simply listen and watch or help prepare the meal, and then the class will culminate in a shared lunch. These classes will be a casual but informative and meaningful way to connect each other around food,” she said.
The idea behind providing such a variety of classes is to offer something for everyone, including those who don’t ski and may enjoy taking a daytime cooking class, families looking for something fun to do together, or friends and couples that want a culinary night out that features wine and food. There are also customizable private class options for groups.
“This winter is all about introducing people to our new culinary arts program, gauging interest, and engaging people through compelling, hands-on programming in cooking fundamentals, wine appreciation, and culinary customs and philosophies,” Newens explained.
Newens added that Ah Haa is also looking for local chefs and qualified cooking instructors who are interested in instructing classes. Ideas, collaborators and class assistants are welcomed as well.
“I’m actively seeking culinary instructors, so please reach out,” she said
Newens can be reached by email at jess@ahhaa.org. For class registration and
More information, visit ahhaa.org or call 970-728-3886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.