JAN. 29
Seller: Paul and Lois Major
Buyer: Aric Maloy
Property: 970 Primrose Lane, Telluride
Price: $2.29 million
Seller: Lost Creek Investments LLC
Buyer: Dyer Family Trust
Property: Kestrel Drive (vacant), Placerville
Price: $200,000
Seller: Silbermann Family Trust
Buyer: Kent and Catherine Whitaker
Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. 646, Mountain Village
Price: $510,000
Seller: Vineet and Laura Bhatia
Buyer: Capital Ascent LLC
Property: 135 Palmyra Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $7.5 million
Seller: Angela Petersen
Buyer: Acme House LLC
Property: 216 East Serapio Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $455,000
FEB. 1
Seller: Reginald and Carrie Vickers
Buyer: Aaron and Heather Elwood
Property: County Road 46X (vacant), Norwood
Price: $111,5000
Seller: Scott Sims
Buyer: Heavyhitters LLC
Property: 3993 San Juan Vista Drive, Placerville
Price: $187,000
Seller: Trenton Buttars
Buyer: Jenine Durland
Property: 675 Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle, Placerville
Price: $750,000
Seller: Trenton Buttars
Buyer: Jenine Durland
Property: Wilson Mesa Ranch Circle (vacant tracts 44 and 45), Placerville
Price: $450,000
Seller: Max and Tamara Strang
Buyer: Robery and Michelena Howl
Property: Lawson Overlook (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $335,000
FEB. 2
Seller: White Family Trust
Buyer: Dimitrius and Katherine Augustin
Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. 300B, Telluride
Price: $1.475 million
Seller: Gary and Mary Steen
Buyer: Jeffrey and Didem Cieslik
Property: 302 Adams Ranch Road No. 4, Mountain Village
Price: $750,000
FEB. 3
Seller: Daniel and Kathleen Young
Buyer: KSM Hassan
Property: 333 South Fir St. Unit 2, Telluride
Price: $875,000
Seller: Jerilyn Holdings LTD
Buyer: Jim and Shelly Chiu
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 412-52, Mountain Village
Price: $200,000
FEB. 4
Seller: Christopher Laukenmann
Buyer: Neessen Trust
Property: 120 Vischer Drive No. 137, Mountain Village
Price: $2.195 million
Seller: Alan and Vicki Mueller
Buyer: Roberta McMurry
Property: 136 San Joaquin Road Unit C501, Mountain Village
Price: $3.25 milllion
FEB. 5
Seller: Ophrica LLC
Buyer: Dayna Baer
Property: Aurum Street (vacant), Ophir
Price: $240,000
Seller: Andrew Molloy and Jean Vatter
Buyer: Valentina Garcia and Judah Kuper
Property: Aurum Street (vacant), Ophir
Price: $155,000
Seller: David Gray
Buyer: Alan and Vicki Mueller
Property: 115 Adams Way, Mountain Village
Price: $2.7 million
Seller: Travis and Heather Hardy
Buyer: Town of Telluride
Property: 74 Skalla Road, Norwood
Price: $430,000
FEB. 8
Seller: Jason and Natalie Horwath
Buyer: Madeline 432 LP
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. RC505R, Mountain Village
Price: $775,000
Seller: Telluride Stonegate #8 LLC
Buyer: Fawzy Trust
Property: 7 Stonegate Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $3.895 million
Seller: Telluride Land Acquistion LLC
Buyer: Fawzy Trust
Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $13,425
FEB. 9
Seller: Redrum Investments LTD
Buyer: LMP JK LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 504-5, Mountain Village
Price: $90,000
Seller: Irwin Trust
Buyer: Three-K-Nine LLC
Property: Lot 18 Victoria Point, Telluride
Price: $4.495 million
