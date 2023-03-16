Dream bigger: Scholarships transform future for Class of 2023

Telluride High School (THS) Senior Owen Doyle (center) heard on Thursday that he was selected to receive a scholarship for college. Doyle is pictured with his mom, THS AP U.S. History teacher Jessica Heady and THS college counselor Rex Lybrand. Lybrand, who administers the Telluride Local Schools Scholarship Program, said community members are welcome to email him to learn more about how to help transform the future of the Class of 2023. (Photo courtesy of Rex Lybrand)