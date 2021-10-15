Artist Annie Mitchell and local photographer Jim Hurst drove down a remote dirt road to Paradox Valley, between Naturita and Uravan, last weekend. They parked their dusty cars on the side of the road and trampled through cacti and ghost plants until they found the perfect location for Mitchell’s light installation.
Mitchell, who recently moved to Telluride from Los Angeles, is a full-time light installation artist. Using fiber optics as her medium, she dives into “what drives us as humans, the environments in which we thrive, and the human connections we need to flourish,” according to her website anniem.me.
Using long strands of fiber optic lights bundled in skinny white sleeves, Mitchell brings remote, raw locations to life and light. Some installations remain up for weeks, however, the guerilla installations, such as the one in Paradox Valley, exist only within the confines of a single dark night.
To capture the installation and preserve its illumination, Mitchell invited Hurst to photograph the piece. Before the Paradox Valley installation, Hurst and Mitchell worked on two of Mitchell’s other installations, one at Bear Creek Falls and the other near Lizard Head Pass.
“Jim is exceptionally talented and easy to work with,” Mitchell said.
Both Hurst and Mitchell did the piece as a passion project. Hurst said he agreed to photograph it because he wanted to “honor Annie’s work and to have a fun time.”
Before the night of the installation, the two scouted locations in the valley, but were unsure exactly where they would place the piece. For over an hour, they discussed the height of rocks, the placement of trees and dead limbs, and the angles of the cliffs in the background. Eventually, they decided on a roughly 35-foot rock formation rising in front of the high sandstone walls of the valley.
Mitchell, who has a fear of heights, was hesitant about crawling on the crumbling sandstone. To ease her apprehension about the exposure of the location, Mitchell sat near the edge, with her short blonde hair blowing wildly in the desert wind as she looked over the valley floor. However, there was a time limit. The installation needed to be set up before the sun disappeared behind the La Sal Mountains.
When she was ready, Mitchell took out 10 bundles of fiber optic lights, enclosed in homemade white plastic sleeves, and two black rubber light bars that fed the light through the cables. The bars had a preprogrammed SD card to display various colors on a time loop.
The medium is a custom system that Mitchell created. Each light bar contains hundreds of tiny LED lights. She uses a fiber optics loom to bundle tiny tentacles together. The strands range from eight to 65 feet in length. For this installation, she brought strands averaging 40 feet. She then strategically tossed each one of the 10 sleeves over the boulder. Mitchell couldn’t see where each strand would fall as they gently bumped against the 35-foot sandstone rock formation.
“That’s part of installing the lights,” she said. “I can’t see them, and I can’t control them. They have a mind of their own; I am just there to do their bidding.”
Guerrilla installations are almost impossible to control, Mitchell explained. The artist has no power over the weather; one just has to pray for a calm night. At one point, the wind picked up and tangled the chords. Hurst and Mitchell took turns climbing up the base of the installation to untangle the delicate strands. As night fell, the wind eventually subsided and the lights hung straight, wavering like lethargic snakes in the slight breeze.
When night overtook the valley and the lights were turned on, they were surprisingly dim and could not be seen from the road 300 feet away, but this was by design.
“They could be brighter, but I want them sleepy and calming,” Mitchell said. “For me, it’s a form of meditation. … All you can hope for is to do something beautiful that captures the energy of the environment.”
Hurst is no stranger to unpredictable and uncertain working conditions. He has worked in remote locations like Everest and on Yosemite’s El Capitan. In 2019, Hurst won an Emmy for his sound mixing on the award-winning documentary “Free Solo.”
“I mostly work on documentary films, and as a result, I’m comfortable going into a shoot without having a preconceived notion of what’s going to happen,” Hurst said. “As long as I’m properly prepared, I’m free to flow with whatever takes shape. It’s the best way for me to be in a creative space.”
That feeling of peace and ease during times of uncertainty is what makes Mitchell and Hurst such an incredible team. Mitchell’s guerrilla installations require everyone involved to be adaptable and open-minded.
Since she is new to Colorado, Mitchell relied heavily on Hurst’s background as a rock climber, local and all-around adventurer to help guide her on the new terrain.
“He has such an intimate knowledge of the area that’s incredibly helpful for me, especially for getting me off the beaten path,” Mitchell said.
The new crescent moon illuminated the sandstone cliffs in the background. The timing around the cycle of the moon was one of the few things Mitchell could control. A full moon is too bright, but a new moon provides just the right amount of gleam to accentuate the surrounding landscape without overpowering the fiber optics.
After reviewing the photos, Mitchell and Hurst were happy with how the installation turned out. As often happens when unpredictability and art are combined, a couple of surprises are always discovered in post-production.
“The new moon’s brightness was perfect for filling light while still being able to capture plenty of stars,” Hurst said.
At around 10:30 pm, the Milky Way filled the sky, and shooting stars offered their streaks of light to the beauty of the artists’ work.
“Whenever some celestial event ends up being in a photo, it’s always such a treat,” Mitchell said. “Colorado is so beautiful that I hoped to create a piece that integrated that beauty into the landscape.”
