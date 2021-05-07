Place yourself for a moment in the shoes of someone in a position of public authority over the past year: someone who’s made decisions affecting large numbers of people in big ways, someone who’s been looked to and challenged at every turn of events, someone whose every word and decision on matters of public import has been recorded, dissected and questioned. It can’t be an easy responsibility to bear, but few, perhaps, pause in our own daily routines to consider the heavy weight shouldered by those in this role.
In recognition of the skill and steadfast leadership demonstrated during her first year of public service as Telluride’s mayor — during a global pandemic, no less — the local chapter of the Elks Club appointed Mayor DeLanie Young for the honor of “Citizen of the Year,” an honor bestowed upon a local resident annually for contributions to the community good.
“One of the things we look at is people who are making a difference by doing the work,” said Cindy Wyszynski, treasurer for the local Elks chapter. “People who put in the time and the effort to make a difference in our community. This past year, it was a year where everyone was being tested, in their strength, fortitude and their goodwill. We saw that with DeLanie, throughout all this, she’s shown us not only how to live but how to lead with grace and compassion and love for her fellow man. She always puts that first.”
As for Young, the award came as a surprise, an acknowledgment she felt honored to receive.
“When they told me, I was like, ‘Wow! Really?’” she recalled. “I was very touched.”
The past year as mayor, Young said, came with the unexpected weight of being suddenly thrust by a public health crisis into the position of having to implement sweeping policies along with her colleagues that had broad, wide-reaching effects on the lives of thousands of people. Not a single life remained untouched by the difficulties imposed by the year’s shutdowns, school closures, event cancellations and restrictions, and as a public figure helping to craft those policies, that’s not something Young took lightly.
“It's a lot of pressure,” she reflected. “I try to remind myself every day that no one has escaped some type of effect in the past year. I reach out to my colleagues on a regular basis to check in on them because I think people take it for granted that this is just our job, but we’re still humans and sometimes it's rough.”
While Young said she always considered herself thick-skinned, one reason she felt suited to the task of serving as mayor, she wasn’t impervious to the opinions or criticisms of her constituents, noting that during such a challenging year she felt them even more acutely. Making difficult decisions with big impacts also left a hollow sense of disappointment in her own personal emotional landscape, a reality not often recognized.
“I miss all of the things everyone else misses and I think people should know that,” she observed. “We’re just people. We miss the same things that everybody else has missed.”
Last Friday evening’s dinner at the Elks Lodge honoring Young and two other award recipients marked the first gathering of its kind for the community organization since the pandemic began, and friends and family members mingled to celebrate with a heightened sense of appreciation. The Elks also recognized Stephen Betz as “Officer of the Year” and Tim Jilik as “Elk of the Year,” both chosen for their above and beyond volunteer contributions over the past year. When Young, whose three sons were present at the dinner, was asked to share a few words, she shared some core tenets of her leadership style, a style influenced by values shaped by both her personal and professional background.
“I said something like, ‘You can ask my kids — I can be really strict sometimes. But in the end, it’s all coming from a place of love,” she recalled of the speech. “It’s kind of a philosophy for me.”
