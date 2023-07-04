Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in water case

In a 5 to 4 vote on Thursday, June 22, the Supreme Court ruled that the federal government does not have a legal obligation to evaluate water security for the Navajo people. As the Colorado River’s water supply shrinks, the Navajo Nation’s case aimed to define its water rights.
“It’s disappointing, but I am not surprised,” Dr. Len Necefer, researcher, CEO and founder of NativesOutdoors and member of Navajo Nation, told the Planet. “Wins for tribes at the Supreme Court level are very limited.”
In his majority opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the case centered on whether the federal government was required to take “affirmative steps” for water access, such as “assessing the tribe’s water needs, developing a plan to secure the needed water and potentially building pipelines, pumps, wells or other water infrastructure.”
“The historical record does not suggest that the United States agreed to undertake affirmative efforts to secure water for the Navajos,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Allocating water in the arid regions of the American West is often a zero-sum situation.”
But the Navajo Nation is only initially seeking an evaluation plan, according Necefer.
“The tribe was not even asking for pipelines to be built, but just to be assessed,” he said.
In his dissent opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that the majority was “misreading” Navajo Nation’s demands. He argued that the government was not fulfilling the conditions of the 1868 peace treaty — the center of this water rights case.
“The Navajo have a simple ask: They want the United States to identify the water rights it holds for them,” he wrote.
There are 40 million people in seven states and 30 Tribal Nations who rely on the Colorado River basin for drinking water, electricity and agriculture. Climate change will likely intensify the 23-year drought.
With the Colorado River’s water supply in a precarious state, the Biden administration and the Justice Department could have proposed a plan to assess water access for the Navajo Nation, rather than going against them in this case, according to Necefer.
“I see that as a lost opportunity. They could have created a plan with the tribe instead of having the claims swatted down,” Necefer said.
Navajo Nation has more than 300,000 enrolled members and the biggest reservation in the United States, which covers 17 million acres in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Many communities do not have a secure water supply and have to haul water once or twice per week.
“It is so insidious. A third of homes do not have running water,” Necefer said.
Beyond the people who rely on the water for daily life, water access is also essential for crops and livestock. Norman Benally, a Navajo Nation tribal member in Arizona, is a longtime Native American activist and environmentalist. His Diné relatives depend on ground and spring water in the Colorado River basin area for their homes and livestock.
“Navajo water rights should be based on agriculture use and not municipal use. That’s how California secured their water rights,” Benally told the Planet.
Benally expected the Supreme Court case to reinforce the Winters Doctrine (1908), which recognized that Tribes have senior water rights and was intended to protect water access for those who live on federally reserved lands.
“We feel as a community the Colorado River basin is for agriculture, and we want to keep that as an agricultural allotment under the Winters Doctrine,” he said.
Another aspect of the Supreme Court case is whether the federal government is respecting Navajo Nation’s rights to a “permanent home” on the reservation. This was established with the Treaty of Bosque Redondo in 1868. Prior to the treaty, the Navajo had been removed from their land and forcibly walked to the Bosque Redondo internment camp.
The Navajo were able to return to their homeland during a period when the federal government was forcibly removing and relocating many tribal communities.
Gorsuch argued that honoring the treaty’s declaration should include access to water.
“As both parties surely would have recognized, no people can make a permanent home without the ability to draw on adequate water. Otherwise, the Tribe’s land would be ‘practically valueless,’” he wrote.
For Benally, water rights should not be separate from the Navajo Nation’s rights to their homeland.
“I don’t know where the logic comes from to separate permanent homeland under the treaty from water. Any water is a human right and not a political right,” he said. “The political right is the first step in the privatization of water.”
The court’s ruling is, above all, a political decision, according to Necefer.
“Tribes in this instance are a political class, and this at the core is a political argument, not a racial one,” Necefer said. “The tribes have also been passed over for federal funding that has gone to other rural communities.”
Necefer also noted that Congress could resolve many of these water access issues through legislation, if they chose to do so.
“As we are looking at continued shortages of water on the Colorado River, tribes will continue to try to be part of these decisions even if they do not really have a seat at the table,” Necefer said.
Associate editor Ashley Bunton contributed to this report from Arizona.
