When Telluride Foundation CEO Paul Major announced in January his plans to transition out of his role after 20 years with the nonprofit, the organization found itself searching for a new leader.
The foundation’s board of directors recently announced that the search is officially underway, though Major will remain in his role until a successor is hired.
The search committee of Dan Tishman, Anne Andrew, Ximena Rebolledo León, Mark Dalton and Jesse Johnson, in partnership with search firm Koya Partners, has completed an extensive due diligence process that allowed for broad and inclusive input from community members, donors, nonprofits and other important stakeholders, according to an update from the foundation.
“This first phase of our search was critically important,” said Andrew, the search committee’s chair. “The opportunity to speak with a wide range of community members about the role they see the Telluride Foundation playing in our community for the next 20 years was invaluable.”
The community input process helped inform and create the official candidate profile, which fully describes the position and ideal applicant.
Koya Partners, a women-led executive search and strategic advising firm dedicated to connecting exceptionally talented people with mission-driven clients, has over 15 years of experience recruiting “outstanding leaders in the nonprofit sector and has a long track record of building diversity and equity internally and through their placements,” according to a foundation news release. The firm has several offices across the country, including one in New York City and two in California.
With the candidate profile complete, Koya Partners will begin efforts to promote the position, including recruiting and considering qualified candidates. Throughout the process, Koya will work closely with the board's search committee, as they move forward in interviewing and selecting the next CEO.
“The next phase of this executive search is to convey the news that this unique opportunity to lead the Telluride Foundation into the future is open, and we are seeking qualified candidates,” Kara Teising, managing partner at Koya, explained. A definitive timeline for hiring a new CEO hasn’t been publicly shared yet, though the board announced it may take up to nine months whenever Major revealed his decision at the beginning of the year.
“As only the second CEO in the Foundation’s history, this is a rare opportunity to take the helm of a bold organization, leading it into its next chapter following long-time CEO Paul Major, with an opportunity to have sustained and meaningful impact at the individual, community and national level,” according to the position profile. “This leader will have the ability to lead across a rapidly-growing and changing region, engaging with people from all socio-economic backgrounds and a growing Latinx population. The CEO will be partnering with supporters and constituents across the region from community changemakers to industry leaders. The Telluride Foundation is a very financially sound, healthy organization with a rich history and a reputation of trustworthiness. There is an opportunity to re-energize and broaden the donor community and to advance innovative initiatives on critical needs across the region. For a leader excited by growth and innovation, who brings a respect and passion for remote and rural communities, this is a rare opportunity with the Telluride Foundation to consider exploring.”
While the foundation works to find his replacement, Major previously explained that he is still focusing on COVID-19 relief efforts and affordable housing projects in the tri-county area.
“We have long admired him, as have others,” Tishman said earlier this year. “He has created a tremendous community resource and tackled difficult and complex problems, such as rural economic transition, early childhood education, affordable housing and expanding broadband access to mention a few. He leaves big shoes to fill.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the position should review the profile at koyapartners.com/search/telluride-foundation-ceo or on the foundation’s website at telluridefoundation.org/jobs. The foundation’s 20th anniversary annual report provides more information about the organization at telluridefoundation.org/20th-anniversary. Questions or candidate nominations may also be emailed to telluridefoundationceo@koyapartners.com.
