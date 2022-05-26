The San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) has announced the commencement of a nationwide search for a new executive director. The nonprofit has been providing support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault since its founding in 1993, and continues to grow with the needs of its clients. They are looking for a leader to help them grow while continuing to provide support for community members in need.
In its first year SMRC (then Tomboy House) served 28 victims. Last year its staff saw 176 and this year have already supported 100 clients, which represents a 153 percent increase. The ideal candidate explained SMRC board chair, Sutton Schuler, will provide “a visionary approach.”
“(We are) looking for a creative, compassionate, and experienced nonprofit leader who can foster community relationships while managing mission-oriented projects,” Schuler said. “We are hopeful that our next executive director will not only serve as a day-to-day operational leader but will also provide a visionary approach to ensure that we are meeting the ever-changing demand of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
SMRC’s mission — eliminating domestic violence and sexual assault — will remain the same Schuler assures the community. The mission and the services we provide are certainly here to stay.
“I want to ensure our community members and donors that they can continue to rely on the SMRC for our advocacy, prevention education programming and community awareness work,” she said. “If anything, we see the SMRC's reach and impact growing with new leadership and believe our clients will receive even better support with the right leader in place.”
SMRC officials said the nonprofit is seeking an accomplished nonprofit leader who has successfully built high-performing teams in the field, has a strong sense of ownership and resilience, is an excellent communicator, listener, connector, and collaborator, has confidence working with diverse clients and partners, and demonstrates a deep commitment to advocacy and ending violence in all forms. Some “must-have” qualifications include: Nonprofit leadership and management; Fundraising and development; Network-weaver, relationship builder; Self-awareness, emotional intelligence; Strategic thinker, solution-oriented; and proactively advancing equity outcomes.
SMRC staff members are eagerly looking forward to working with the person with those skills and more.
“While we have never stopped providing supportive advocacy services to victims/survivors, the staff is full of ideas for how to expand our reach and deepen our impact in our communities,” said client Services Manager, Ainslee Fessenden. “We are eager to find an executive director who can guide, support, and challenge us in that way.”
Nonprofit consultant Denise Clark is serving as the search consultant and has the responsibility of managing the executive director hiring process. Working in partnership with the SMRC Search Committee, which includes board and staff members, the committee will also solicit input from volunteer advocates when they narrow down the top candidates.
Guided by Clark, the hiring process will take approximately six months. Steps include describing must-have competencies for the role, engaging connectors, building our pool, evaluating candidates, and making a hiring decision.
“We are conducting a strategic, nationwide search with the hopes of recruiting more bicultural/bilingual candidates,” Clark explained.
Clark added that to ensure an equitable hiring process, “we will work with ‘choice points’ or key decision-making opportunities that impact equity and inclusion outcomes. Working with choice points begins deliberately examining the ‘autopilot’ ways in which an organization operates.”
Choice points, she said, are identified by asking questions such as, are there qualifications that unintentionally exclude candidates, for example, education requirements, teachable skills, or years of work experience? How do we engage connectors to help build a diverse candidate pool? How will the onboarding process be structured to create a sense of belonging and prioritize time for relationship building?
“By exploring unconscious bias, we intentionally take steps to expand the candidate pool,” Clark said. “Think about the jobs you have applied for over the years. The less likely we see ourselves in the job description, the less likely we are to apply for the job. “We know that most hiring mistakes happen because we don’t have the right candidate pool, and we want to build the right pool for SMRC.”
All of this concerted effort to find just the right person for the job is to ensure that SMRC’s work can continue.
“Our supportive services for victims and survivors, together with our prevention and community awareness efforts, are crucial in the work to end interpersonal violence in our communities,” Fessenden said.
And not only is the nonprofit on solid footing, serving a growing client base, but it is the only one of its kind in what is an expansive, rural service area. It is not possible without dedicated staff and volunteers.
“I am beyond grateful for our staff and volunteer advocates who provide services to those in need 24/7, 365 days a year,” Schuler said.
To apply for the SMRC Executive Director position, please send a one-page cover letter and resume to Denise Clark at denise@deniseclarkinc.com.
