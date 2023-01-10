Since 2019, when county staff and elected officials first took stock of its employee housing mitigation fees — fees collected by governments on new construction in the unincorporated areas of the county to help fund affordable housing — they realized that what was then on the books was woefully inadequate given the level of need. The fees were, as County Planning Commission (CPC) member Toby Brown observed, “a joke.” Since then, in a series of public meetings held by both the CPC and Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) county officials, using a number of pertinent studies and methodologies, raised the fees in a resolution recorded in July of last year. Though raised to levels comparable to those of the surrounding area, including the Towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, there has been pushback against the new fee schedule. The resolution and its potential amendments were discussed in a joint work session of those two boards Tuesday morning.
Originally adopted in 2007, the fee schedule eliminated the requirement for those building one- and two-family residences to include construction of a deed-restricted accessory unit or caretaker unit on the property. County Planning Director, Kaye Simonson, explained that the scaled fees topped out in 2015.
“The most recent update has been long overdue,” she said in her memo to the boards.
“That fee schedule did increase annually, but it topped out in 2015. It was a very complex formula that required a fairly high degree of math and economic ability to calculate. So, for a seven-year period, we weren't even, increasing with inflation and what have you,” she added at yesterday’s work session. “The methodology from 2007 in 2022 isn't really working for us. It's not looking at the right things by looking at the subsidies and by looking at what portion is already living in deed restricted housing. It's not addressing the need and it's not addressing actual costs.”
With an altered housing needs landscape, county officials created a new fee schedule based on the Market Affordability Gap.
“That's the difference between the average price of market priced housing in the Telluride region and the price that's affordable to households earning 100 percent of the area median income, so it's looking at the actual amount needed to make up that difference in the market between affordable to the typical 100 percent AMI household and what's actually on the market,” Simonson said.
The fees collected must go directly toward the development of housing, which includes land banking, architectural and engineering costs, and extension of infrastructure directly associated with building affordable housing. The fee schedule does not apply to deed restricted housing, fractional ownership or new construction under 1,800 square feet, (though is it likely that measurement will be increased.) The fee schedule is graduated by percent from 30 to 90 percent, depending on home size.
Public comment leaned heavily in favor of asking the boards to consider other factors, such as long-time locals building homes in which they’d live full-time. More than 45 percent of free market property in the county is owned by non-primary residents County Manager Mike Bordogna pointed out. Others offering public comment, such as TAR president-elect, Iva Hild, asked that the resolution making the fees law be repealed outright.
“On behalf of the Telluride Association of Realtors I would like to urge the county to take immediate steps to repeal the increased fee schedule,” Hil said. “The fees are simply too high. We are quite different from Pitkin County, as well as the real estate market values in San Miguel County are much lower than those in the Town of Telluride and Mountain Village. Your fees are not proportionate to the impacts they're designed to mitigate. The county should set a new fee equal to the existing level of service which is approximately 23 percent based on results from the 2018 San Miguel County housing needs assessment.”
Hild and others also alleged that there was not enough public outreach in the course of the meetings held at both the CPC and BOCC level. Michael Verdone with Denver firm BBC Research and Consulting — the firm whose research was cited by TAR in its December mailer to county residents protesting the fees — challenged not only the methodology used by the county, but questioned the resolution’s legality and the process by which the public was engaged.
“We also noted that the fee update process did not follow best practices in terms of engagement, which is probably why we're having calls like this now,” Verdone said. “Generally, impact fees don't have to be a contentious process, but when they increase significantly with little involvement of the community (it leads to) significant debate.”
The county defended its outreach citing publication of legal notices of meetings in the Telluride Daily Planet, posting all its methodology and calculations on its website, and provided the dates of each meeting and board in which the fees were discussed.
“The need for an amendment to the Affordable Housing Impact Mitigation Fee was discussed at a number of BOCC and Planning Commission meetings over the last several years,” Simonson said in her memo. “Most recently, the update was discussed in work sessions with the Planning Commission on November 18, 2021, December 9, 2021, February 10, 2022, and March 10, 2022. On May 12, 2022, in their regular meeting, the Planning Commission reviewed the draft report and proposed Land Use Code Amendment and provided a recommendation of adoption to the BOCC. The BOCC discussed the amendment to the impact fee at their October 20, 2021 and November 3, 2021 meetings, and held a work session on March 9, 2022. On June 15, 2022, they approved the Land Use Code amendment with conditions, and adopted the final resolution on July 6, 2022.”
A press release following the adoption of the resolution is also on the county website, she noted.
CPC member Toby Brown urged both boards to be responsive to public comment and made a pitch for the exemption homes of 2,500 square feet and less, and a softening of the percentage gradient for fee increases based on home size.
“We almost in a way want to disincentivize that kind of heavy carbon footprint kind of construction (for larger homes),” Brown said. “And then I like the idea of blending the things so we don't have so many quick jumps or stark jumps. But I guess my final point is, I think it's important that people don't compare these fees to our previous fees because our previous fees were a joke and did absolutely nothing. And it's shameful that we've spent so many years doing that. I don't know what the hell happened in 2007. But, you know, maybe we were entering into a recession already and didn't know it. We're anxious about that. But I think we should be responsive to some of this feedback and try not to get some people we want to keep in here in our community from saying ‘screw it, I'm out of here.’”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper said that addressing the region’s workforce housing needs was not only a top priority for local government, but a responsibility.
“As Kaye pointed out numerous times, we're not requiring 100 percent mitigation, we’re requiring between a 30 and 90 percent mitigation,” Cooper said. “And I think that it is absolutely our responsibility as elected officials; to make sure that our future need is accommodated for with some level of mitigation.”
The CPC will take up the discussion at a future meeting and will make recommendations for the BOCC to consider.
Visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov to review information on the impact fee schedule and to sign up for meeting notifications.
