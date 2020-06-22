Approximately 20 staff and volunteers from Telluride Fire Protection District stations 1, 2 and 3; San Miguel County Sheriff deputies; and Norwood Fire responded to a small wildfire off Last Dollar Road above the Telluride airport and Deep Creek Road outside of Telluride Sunday morning. The half-acre fire was determined to be on USFS land, and was quickly controlled and contained, according to posts on Sheriff's Office social media. An issue with a nearby power line is believed to have caused it. San Miguel Power Association was on site to address it. No structures were damaged, and there were no injuries.
