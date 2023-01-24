Heads up, drivers: a Colorado Department of Transportation road-improvement project along U.S. 550, between Montrose and the Ouray county line, will soon begin.
Indeed, it may already have: “Work is anticipated to start, with light traffic impacts, on Monday, Jan. 23,” Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s NW Colorado Regional Transportation Communications Manager, told the Planet in an email.
Characterized as roadway and safety improvements, the work — which is expected to last through late October — will take place at three locales along an 8.5-mile-long stretch of 550, beginning at Otter Road, just south of Montrose, and ending at the Montrose-Ouray county line.
Work along the northern stretch of the project will include an intersection realignment and left-turn deceleration lanes at Solar Road; the addition of a “long left-turn lane” from Rose Road to Riverside Road; and intersection realignment at Racine Road.
Passing lanes will be added at Trout Road, in the middle section of the project, and a long left-turn lane will be added from Tulare Road to north of Ridge View Drive.
Deer fencing, jump-outs — places where deer can exit the roadway — and deer guards will be added at each access along the southern section of the project, and a left-turn deceleration lane will be added at Centennial RV Park (MP 117.3-MP 118.8).
More deer-related roadwork is likely to begin just south along US 550 later this year, perhaps concurrently with these improvements: the Billy Creek wildlife mitigation project will be advertised to contractors in June. Work is expected to start on that around September.
“The new passing lanes will improve traffic flow and provide safer operational conditions, while the auxiliary lanes will provide vehicles a safe path to decelerate to an appropriate speed before exiting the highway,” a release from CDOT said of the project that started this week. “Other benefits … include a wildlife fencing system. Wildlife fencing keeps animals off the highway and directs them to safer crossing locations. When animals do enter the highway, the new game ramps will allow access for animals to exit the highway corridor.”
An open house, hosted by CDOT and contract partner Elam Construction of Grand Junction, is scheduled for today (Wednesday) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Montrose County Event Center, at 1036 North 7th St.
“The general public and members of the public with access points along the highway corridor are encouraged to attend to learn about the phasing schedule and traffic impacts,” a release said.
“The meeting will be in an open-house style, meaning there will be stations around the room with printed visuals of the project plans and traffic impacts. There will be project team members available to answer questions about the visuals and other information about the project. The meeting will not be recorded, but we encourage customers to call or email if they aren’t able to attend,” Thatcher said. “Our public information contractor is required to respond in a timely manner, so customers will receive information when they reach out to the project hotline or email.”
“Residents, commuters, business owners and all other customers” can sign up for weekly project updates by emailing SafetyImprovementProject@gmail.com; the project hotline is 970-456-1481.
Daytime work on the project is scheduled for weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Motorists should plan for lane shifts, shoulder closures, one-lane alternating traffic, and a reduced speed limit throughout the work zone,” according to CDOT.
Thatcher declined to offer additional information about the “phasing schedule,” or possible traffic impacts of the project, in advance of today’s open house. “We want people to attend the meeting,” she said. “If someone can’t go, but they need phasing updates,” they should sign up to receive email.
“Weekly updates are usually out Thursdays or Fridays,” she said. “We appreciate everybody’s patience.”
The project’s website is at cdot.gov/projects/us550-otterroadsouth.
