Mountain Village Town Council considered a 2.5-percent rent increase for all Village Court Apartments (VCA) residents during its Thursday meeting, but council members decided this isn’t the time to do it. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the summer slate and most likely will alter the 2020-21 ski season, leaving many area residents reeling financially, officials recognized.
The proposed increase, which would have brought in up to $56,000 in additional revenue in 2021, was part of the town’s 2021 budget discussion. Town finance director Kevin Swain explained that renters who were renewing their lease or a new tenant entering their initial lease could have expected next year’s new rates. While the line item was factored into the budget before the pandemic started earlier this year, council members expressed concern about ongoing and potential lingering economic uncertainty.
“What does council think about a rent increase in a year where not only did we forgive April rent but we have a hardship program we’re funding,” Mayor Laila Benitez said. “ … Our economy is still very uncertain, but we did make a pledge that we didn’t want to get too far behind on rent increases.”
The current VCA rent rates range from $674 a month for a studio to $1,288 a month for a three-bedroom unit; one bedroom is $887, while two bedrooms is $990.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton answered, “I don’t think many people will be (fully recovered) by January, so I’d be reluctant in slapping them with a 2.5 recent increase.”
Council member Patrick Berry agreed with Caton, adding that the unpredictability of the ski season is another factor to consider.
“We need to adjust. We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “ … I just don’t think it makes sense to do the raise this year. We don’t know what winter is going to look like.”
Council previously approved waiving $180,000-plus in April rent, which has been reimbursed via approximately $174,000 in Colorado Department of Local Affairs funds, and created a payment plan for VCA residents who need it. Michelle Haynes, the town’s director of planning and development services, explained that 11 residents have completed the VCA Hardship Application process, which the town started offering in April.
“We haven’t had any active or new applications for at least the past month,” she added. “ … It allows a tenant to defer a portion of the rent, between now and end of year. …We haven’t heard anyone who doesn’t feel that they can’t fulfill the terms of the program.”
Council can re-evaluate the deferral program and extend it into 2021.
Council members Jack Gilbride and Peter Duprey pondered if the additional funds from a rent increase would benefit the program and other facility upgrades.
“A rent increase may provide more funds for the hardship program for people who need it,” Gilbride said.
Duprey added, “We’re trying to invest more into VCA, so hopefully the tenants are seeing the benefit of some additional investments and would be able absorb a rent increase.”
When asked for their thoughts, council members Natalie Binder and Marti Prohaska expressed supporting residents by keeping rates the same for the time being.
“I think we need to put the rent increase on hold. I know that we have these conversations at least once a year,” Binder said. “ … I think that we’re supporting some other things. We need to support our residents as well.”
Similarly, Prohaska explained, “I don't feel that this is the time. The assumption that there are only a few people in VCA that have been impacted is exactly that. … If you’re living in VCA the chances are good that your employment has been impacted, because that’s our workforce housing.”
All council members agreed to postpone the increase, though it will most likely happen in 2022.
Benitez, citing the “unknowns with the pandemic impact and upcoming ski seasons,” gaps in employment, and potential sale of VCA (the RFP process is “in flux”), proposed that council pledges to make it happen during next year’s budget process.
“With all the other variables going on perhaps this isn’t the best year to raise it.” she said. “ … I know it’s hard to make the commitment one year out, but there are a lot of variables right now. … Barring the apocalypse, can we all commit to the idea of getting back on track next year?”
Council also agreed to cap the VCA wait list to 200 applicants moving forward. There are currently 248 people on the waiting list.
“We have never managed a wait list this long and those at the bottom of the waitlist would likely not realize housing for two to four years,” Haynes told the Daily Planet after the meeting. “We received direction to close the wait list for now, wait for the list to become shorter, then we could reopen the wait list.
“It isn’t intended to penalize those that want to be on the wait list but more to manage the expectations of those that are on the list moving forward.”
For more information about VCA, including the rent deferral program, visit townofmountainvillage.com and click on the “Housing” option under the “Community Resources” tab. A recording of Thursday’s council meeting can be found on the “Town Council” page of the website.
