Telluride’s updated Climate Action Plan is nearly ready to go in front of Town Council for consideration during its April 19 regular meeting. The Telluride Ecology Commission Wednesday afternoon briefly talked about the CAP’s implementation section, though no major revisions were proposed or agreed upon.
The current CAP draft includes an implementation matrix that includes dozens of proposed initiatives that would help the town reach the overarching goals of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions generated by the Telluride community by 75 percent by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2040.
The amended CAP outlines five main focus areas — buildings and energy, transportation and land use, materials and consumption, natural systems and water, and community resilience and wellbeing.
Wednesday’s discussion centered around potential ordinances and accompanying enforcement to make the outlined initiatives impactful.
“One of my overarching thoughts, I don’t feel like when I get down to the actual implementation matrix, I just don’t feel like it’s aggressive enough or specific enough,” commission chair Jenny Russell said. “ … I have some concerns that this is just going to be a report that will do some things, but it’s not going to change things, and change them quickly enough.”
Commission members have previously considered what it might take for residents to adhere to any CAP-initiated change, including incentives. Commission member Kathy Green reiterated that point.
“I think the issue is going to be legislation that requires these changes, because I don’t think people will just do them, whether it’s legislation and incentives, or just legislation,” she said. “It’s really going to fall into the lap of the Town Council and the people who are elected to make some very hard choices and then to force some staff that aren’t the quickest to change things to change codes. It’s not going to be an easy thing. The only way I see it working is with legislation and incentives.”
Karen Guglielmone, the town’s environmental and engineering division manager who is overseeing the CAP project, explained that the document doesn’t necessarily include enforcement and incentive details.
“They’re broad documents. They’re intended to be broad documents because they lay out simply for the public, as well as staff, the tasks that have to be undertaken,” she said. “It doesn’t undertake those tasks. It’s not intended to be that detailed and it gets bogged down.”
Moving forward, she added, the town may want to consider hiring a climate action coordinator after the CAP is approved and it’s time for implementation.
Even though such a position wasn’t budgeted for in 2022, Mayor DeLanie Young said that council members can still discuss it and make a budget amendment this year. She also noted that there are three CAP-related ordinances already in the works regarding landscaping standards, single-use plastics and transitioning the town’s fleet to electric vehicles.
“I know it feels like Herculean task because it is a Herculean task, but there are already three things in the hopper,” Young said.
Public feedback on the current CAP draft is encouraged, Guglielmone explained. All written comments should be sent directly to Guglielmone at kguglielmone@telluride-co.gov with the subject heading “CAP UPDATE COMMENTS.” The deadline to submit feedback is March 31. Public comments will be included in the CAP packet to council as well.
Guglielmone previously explained those interested in providing feedback should focus on several questions when reviewing the current draft: Does this CAP update meet the goal of being understandable and approachable (i.e., user-friendly) for the public? Does it provide a clear vision of what has been accomplished to date and where the Telluride Community must go? For the proposed strategies: Are key strategies missing? Do you oppose exploring the feasibility of and possibly implementing any of these strategies? What key challenges do you anticipate?
More information about the CAP process can be found online at telluride-co.gov/408/Environmental-Sustainability.
