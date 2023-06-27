Sue Hill has done just about everything, from rock climbing and skiing to massage and homeopathy, from landscaping and playing the flute to parenting, but making jewelry has been her passion through it all, and her unique work is only available to in-person buyers in Telluride.
“I’ve been working with my hands my whole life,” said Hill, who has a studio in Sawpit and has been selling at the Telluride Farmers Market since 2004. It’s the only place her work is currently available to purchase.
Hill started making jewelry in high school and didn’t stop.
Even when she first moved to Telluride in 1988, she was making jewelry while also skiing all day, working at night at the Silver Glade restaurant (where Pescado Sushi is now), and going to school to become a massage therapist on the weekends.
Things are a little slower now, though Hill still skis nearly every day of the season and hikes when the trails are clear. And, she sets up her booth at the Telluride Farmers Market every Friday morning at 8 a.m.
“I love selling at the farmers market because I don’t have to sell full retail. People can afford my jewelry,” she said. Her unique pieces mostly go for under $100, but she does custom work as well.
Hill said her husband of nearly 30 years, Kevin Smith, has been a longtime supporter.
“My husband is awesome. To get me to move in with him, which meant leaving Ophir for his 500-square-foot cabin in Sawpit, he built me a glass studio,” she said. “Everything on our property is recycled materials from mines and remodels. The studio is built from the materials from the old Telluride Lodge remodel.”
Previously, Hill also sold her jewelry at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art (TGFA) from 1995-2018. “Bärbel (Hacke) was the director and she was very exacting,” said Hill. “Being at Telluride Gallery was a step up.”
Hacke was the gallery director from 1987 until 2019.
“We didn’t want to be a jewelry store,” she said. “So, we only had studio jewelers who designed and created their own work. And, we looked, of course, for local artisans to add to the known national ones.”
Then-local metalsmith Hilary Douglass showed her jewelry at TGFA from around 2005 to 2009. “It was a good experience,” said Douglass. “To be a local and show next to a famous jeweler was amazing. And, Bärbel was a straight-shooter. She’d tell you if something would or wouldn’t work.”
She said she always admired Hill’s creations.
“It was very classic but modern, with clean designs,” she said. “She’s a good craftswoman and artist.”
Hill’s lifelong friend Jill Rikker, also a metalworker, loves her work, too.
“She’s gone in so many different directions, from bead work in high school to her silver and stone line, and now she’s combining them and adding bone,” she said. Rikkers is based in Ridgway, but sells online and from a popup tent in Mountain Village on occasion.
“Sue always came up with new designs, but her work is very recognizable,” Hacke said. “That was an important thing. You knew it was Sue Hill even if it was a new design. I pushed all my artists to stay in their recognizable style. We wanted both quality and creativity.”
In addition to having a recognizable style, each piece Hill makes is unique.
“I love making everything personal and unique,” she said. “I don’t have a website. I’ve said I’d make one for years, but I’m finally admitting that I won’t. I’m too old for that, and I’d rather spend my time making jewelry, not on social media and shipping,” she said.
It’s also a challenge to sell unique work online, she said, as well as being hard to sell to retailers.
“They can’t just call me and ask for six of some design. I don’t work that way,” she said.
Hill can, however, make a match for an earring if a buyer loses one.
Being that she does use her hands all the time for the work she has done and still does, Hill’s future challenges might come from arthritis.
She’s positive, though.
“I do yoga and that’s probably the best thing for them,” she said. “And, we know from physics that a body in motion stays in motion. My grandmother lived to 103. She climbed the stairs to a second-floor apartment every day, and I think that’s what kept her going. If I keep moving my hands, they’ll keep moving.”
Hill has plenty of projects in store, including her newest endeavors with crocheting, which she learned from her daughter, Devon Smith, who also sells at the market.
Hill and her daughter are at the Telluride Farmers’ Market every Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., now through October 13.
