Event brings national names to the Sheridan Opera House for four days of musical storytelling
Fans of Americana music often say that the genre is all about telling a story, beautifully and compellingly, through song.
If that’s the case, get ready for four days of beautiful and compelling music as the 16th annual Telluride Americana Music Festival rolls into town.
The festival begins today and continues through Saturday with a series of performances at the Sheridan Opera House before a separately ticketed benefit concert on Sunday evening in support of the Sheridan Arts Foundation.
The program begins at 8 p.m. each evening and some tickets were still available as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
Founded by aficionado (and part-time Tellurider) Steve Stagner, the festival is now owned by Texas singer-songwriter Jack Ingram and his partners, Jennifer Stevens and Kevin Howard.
“There is not a better Americana music event anywhere,” Ingram said in a press release. “It’s a natural fit for me to take on the leadership of this event and engage my friends from across the music industry to make it even more special for years to come.”
Stevens echoed that enthusiasm to the Planet.
“The most unique aspect of the Telluride Americana Music Festival experience is the gathering of people from out of state and the local community coming together to hear the best in Americana music in a beautiful and intimate setting at the historic Sheridan Opera House,” she said.
Stevens added that the specialness of the event and its setting extends to the music itself.
“Americana music is special because of the storytelling aspect, as well as its distinctive roots-oriented sound,” she explained. “Our guests come together to share the common interest and love for Americana music.”
Stevens continued, “The vibe is very energetic and when you walk into the Sheridan Opera House Show Bar you are walking into a space where longtime friends are reconnecting, and new friendships are forming.”
And while Stevens emphasized the intimacy and casual friendliness of the weekend, this year’s lineup includes some seriously heavy hitters from across the Americana and country music scenes, including Liz Rose, Phil Barton, Adam Hood, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, Willy and Cody Braun, Rodney Clawson, Jack Ingram, Rob Baird and Hudson Ingram.
“Most of the talent featured in this year’s lineup are new to the festival,” Stevens said. “They are equally as excited to bring their talents to Telluride as we are to have them.”
Thursday sees Rose, Barton and Hood take the SOH stage.
Rose is a successful songwriter who has written songs with Taylor Swift, as well as a host of other artists, feats that have earned her a number of Grammys and a Country Music Association Song of the Year award.
Joining her on Thursday are international award-winning songwriter Barton, as well as Hood, another talented, award-winning singer-songwriter who fulfilled a lifelong dream last year when he performed at the Grand Ole Opry.
Friday’s featured performers are Willis and Leigh. Willis is an award-winning veteran of the Americana music scene and an Austin Music Hall of Fame inductee. She is currently touring the U.S., appearing with Leigh, who is described by festival organizers as Willis’ “sister soulmate”. Leigh’s appearance at the festival comes on the heels of the release of her latest album, Ain’t Through Honky Tonkin’ Yet, aChris Scruggs-produced effort that has drawn praise from NPR and American Songwriter among others.
On Saturday, the program includes Clawson, an award-winning songwriter with 24 chart-topping country radio singles over a 22-year career that has seen the Texas native work with the likes of George Strait, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and more.
Also on Saturday are Idaho natives Willy and Cody Braun, who have toured for more than 25 years as the band Reckless Kelly.
The brothers — described by Lyric magazine as “phenomenal” talents that “authentically mix rock and country” — will perform without their Reckless Kelly bandmates in a special acoustic set.
Local Robbie O’Dell is a longtime fan. Because of a prior commitment O’Dell said he can’t attend Saturday’s show, but urged Telluriders to go: “I have a feeling Saturday night is going to be awesome, really special.”
That specialness continues into Sunday when Jack Ingram, himself a longtime performer at the festival, will perform with his son, Hudson, in a debut of the younger Ingram’s music.
Also onstage Sunday will be Rob Baird, whose music will sound familiar to fans of the television programs Yellowstone and American Idol, and whose talents have caught the attention of reviewers at Rolling Stone, the Wall Street Journal and Spin.
The Sunday show, whose tickets are sold separately, will benefit the Sheridan Arts Foundation, the entity that preserves the Sheridan Opera House and curates its arts and cultural programming.
SOH PR and Marketing Director Maggie Stevens praised the festival’s co-owners for supporting the historic venue.
“When they took over the festival, they kindly offered to make the Sunday night show a benefit for the opera house,” she explained. “It was so generous of them and shows they care about the community.”
Added Stevens, “I also think it’s a great way to end after three nights of great music — by celebrating in our jewel box of a venue, the Sheridan Opera House.”
For more event information, visit tellurideamericana.com. For tickets for both the Thursday-Saturday concerts and the Sunday benefit show, go to sheridanoperahouse.com/events.
